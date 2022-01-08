Contoura Vision Surgery available at Shree Ramkrishna Netralaya, now gaining traction among youngsters

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 (ANI/PNN): An increasing number of people who want to get rid of their glasses are now opting for Contoura Vision Surgery, which is also known as topography-guided LASIK surgery and is an advanced version of LASIK surgery.
The surgery is now gaining traction among youngsters and is available at Shree Ramkrishna Netralaya, having a facility at Thane, Mulund and Navi Mumbai.
A US FDA approved procedure, Contoura Vision Surgery, corrects the irregularities in the cornea resulting in better quality and sharper vision. It is a painless, stitch-less, safe, and accurate procedure without the need for an injection, bandage, or hospitalisation.
"Contoura Vision Surgery provides enhanced benefits to patients who undergo surgery to get rid of their glasses. It helps in improving visual clarity and correcting refractive errors. This being the marriage season, we are seeing a lot of youngsters opting for this surgery. Moreover, winter season is also ideal for undergoing such a surgery," said Dr Nitin Deshpande of NABH ACCREDITED Shree Ramkrishna Netralaya, Thane.
The cornea's surface is not perfectly smooth and contains some irregularities. The Contoura vision maps the irregularities with the help of a topolyzer using 22,000 unique data points. In contrast, the conventional LASIK maps only 200 points on the cornea. Thus, Contoura Vision can create an optically perfect surface of the cornea, which is unmatched by any other procedure.
Contoura Vision Surgery also addresses halos, starbursts, night driving difficulty, glare, and other problems associated with LASIK and other surgeries. Patients above the age of 18 and those having a steady prescription for eyewear can undergo Contoura Vision Surgery.
Shree Ramkrishna Netralaya offers the advantage of the latest technology, a team of highly experienced doctors, and a patient-oriented approach. In addition to Contoura Vision Surgery, Shree Ramkrishna Netralaya also specialises in treating cataracts, dry eyes, glaucoma, retina, cornea, and many more.
For more information regarding Contoura Vision Surgery, kindly visit website (www.shreeramkrishnanetralaya.com) and for booking appointments (+91) 8512043333 and (022) 35352555 are the numbers.
