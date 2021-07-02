Cooperation agreement signed between Libyan African Business Council and Indian Economic Trade Organisation

You would like to read
- Indo-Baltic Trade Council held with eye on ease of doing business
- Indian companies to explore health and innovation opportunities in Russia
- India-African continental free trade area launched on the India-Africa trade Council Platform
- TV actor Iqbal khan and Nishant Malkani signs Saeed Khan's web-series 'Udhamgarh'
- Healthcare attains foremost priority for the first time in Union Budget says Gandharv Roy, Medica Group of Hospitals
New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI/SRV Media): Indian Economic Trade Organization signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the Libyan African Business council in Tunisia during the Financial Investment Trade Africa (FITA 2021) held in Tunis on June 25.
The MOU broadly focuses on deepening engagements between business structures of both countries and will work closely in the field of IT development, Healthcare, MRO support in the aerospace sector, and support the academic institutions by collaborating with the Indian skill sector. The Libyan side suggested hosting The Libya India Trade Forum in November 2021, in Tripoli.
"It's indeed a matter of pride for us to revive the India- Libya relationship that has been initiated by the new unified interim executive authority in Libya. And we will ensure that we will abide by the security needs and contractual requirements of Indian businessmen who will want to explore opportunities in Libya," said Muhamad Eawn, Vice President of the Libyan African Business Council. The Libyan side expressed an immediate need for health professionals in Libya. They are very optimistic about the December elections that will see a lot of new development opportunities for the country.
The Indian Economic Trade Organization is supporting various MSMEs from South India and expressed the desire to open new markets especially in Agriculture machinery from South India and supply of medicines, FMCG products, and food processing technology from India.
"The opportunities in Libya are enormous, and we will swiftly work with the Indian government to understand necessary regulations required to work with Libya. We will work on improving these people-to-people relations that can enable trade smoothly in the current scenario" said Dr. Asif Iqbal, President of the Indian Economic Trade Organization while signing the MOU.
Union Minister Kiran Rijiju was on an official visit just a few months ago after the civil war to reestablish its diplomatic relations with Libya and he met the top Libyan leadership during that time.
During the summit, a delegation from the Indian Economic Trade Organization also discussed various opportunities with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tunisia, the Libyan Ministerial delegation, and the Indian Ambassador to Tunisia, Puneet Roy Kundal IFS, who is concurrently accredited to Libya.
A delegation of Indian businessmen will visit Libya in November to explore trade opportunities after obtaining necessary approvals and permissions from the Government of India. Since there are travel restrictions on certain categories considering the safety and security issues in Libya.
This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor