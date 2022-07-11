Cosmo Films Limited re-brands as Cosmo First Limited

You would like to read
- Chogori India Retail Limited (CIRL) launched India's largest Columbia Sportswear's Flagship Store in Indiranagar, Bengaluru
- Boch & Fernsh collaborates with Happy Tails and Pet Patch to launch the Be; Loved campaign
- Join Venture's brand IGP recognised as 'Best D2C Brand 2022 (Gifting)'
- Hindware revamps brand identity, changes logo design and ropes in Tamanna Bhatia as brand endorser
- LetsVenture rebrands it's brand identity and upgrades its platform for angel investors
Cosmo Films Ltd, a global leader in Films for packaging, labelling, lamination and synthetic paper and an emerging player in speciality chemicals, Polymers and Pet Care today announced its new brand identity, Cosmo First Limited - Ahead always!
The strategic decision comes considering the company's business activities have expanded beyond films into speciality chemicals (master-batches, coatings, and textile chemicals) and D2C Pet care. The rebranding reiterates the value of Cosmo and strengthens its focus to create a better life for the people, the world, and the community we live in; built on Trust, Empathy, and Compassion. Cosmo First Limited stands for a four-decade young Indian business conglomerate that thrives on innovation to unlock value in diverse sunrise sectors such as Polymer, Speciality Chemicals and D2C Pet Care.
Talking about the rebranding, Ashok Jaipuria, Chairman and Managing Director, Cosmo First said, "Cosmo at its core has always been pioneering revolutionary innovations to create a better life. All through our journey, we have prided ourselves in our ability to provide industry-first niche solutions in the areas of packaging, lamination, industrial and labelling applications. We have made inspiring diversifications into speciality chemicals, consumer care, and D2C retail, aiming to be a pioneer in these previously fragmented industries."
"We would like to be the first choice for all our stakeholders and will strive hard to always stay ahead of the curve to provide industry-first solutions," he added.
Cosmo First with its continued aspiration aims to steer high-growth businesses in India that are sustainable, scalable, and profitable, and deliver lasting value for all the stakeholders through innovation, excellence, collaboration, integrity and customer-centricity. The website for the new umbrella brand is (https://www.cosmofirst.com).
Established in 1981, Cosmo First Limited is a four-decade-old global business conglomerate with entities - Cosmo Films, Cosmo Speciality Chemicals, Zigly and Cosmo Foundation. Cosmo Films is one of the most preferred global brands offering value-added BOPP films for packaging, labels, lamination, and industrial applications. With innovation, development, and research embedded in its core values, Cosmo First has ventured into successful businesses like Cosmo Speciality Chemicals (master batches, coatings, textile chemicals, and adhesives) and Zigly, a D2C Omni channel pet care business under its entity. The company has been at the forefront of developing customer-centric solutions to deliver the finest product and service experience, backed by innovation, people, and processes.
Cosmo First has a strong focus on sustainability and invests in promoting innovative practices toward ensuring a safer planet for future generations. The website for the umbrella brand is (https://www.cosmofirst.com).
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor