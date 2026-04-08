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Home / Entertainment / Raaka first look poster out: Allu Arjun, Deepika star in Atlee's next film

Raaka first look poster out: Allu Arjun, Deepika star in Atlee's next film

The striking first poster of Raaka was unveiled on Allu Arjun's 44th birthday. The film also marks his first collaboration with Deepika Padukone

Allu Arjun's Raaka poster OUT

Allu Arjun's Raaka poster OUT

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 2:33 PM IST

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On Wednesday, April 8, 2026, the makers of Raaka unveiled its title and first-look poster on Allu Arjun’s 44th birthday. Previously referred to as AA22xA6, the film is now officially titled Raaka.
 
Sharing the poster, the team wrote, “...AA22xA6 is now #Raaka. Prepare yourselves for a vision beyond limitations.” The announcement quickly gained traction on social media, amassing over 252K likes and 8,000 comments within minutes.   

Watch Raaka first look poster 

 

Inside the Raaka Poster look

The title poster features a close-up of Allu Arjun, partially obscured by a furry animal paw with a sharp claw. His intense gaze and shaved head lend an air of mystery, while his rugged look and woollen attire hint at an older, more menacing character.

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A day earlier, production house Sun Pictures had announced the poster’s release, writing: “Brace for the BlAAst Title Poster – Tomorrow @ 11 AM @alluarjun @Atlee_dir @deepikapadukone #AA22xA6.” 
 

About Raaka

After collaborating on Jawan, Atlee and Deepika Padukone reunite for the sci-fi film Raaka. The team has also worked with leading Hollywood technicians on its visual effects. The film, produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, features music by Sai Abhyankkar and is expected to hit theatres in 2027. 
 
According to reports, Allu Arjun may play four roles—a father, two sons, and a grandfather—with the story possibly exploring parallel universes. However, the makers have not officially confirmed these details. Deepika Padukone is also set to play a key role.
  Notably, the poster was released in nine languages, including English and Hindi, indicating a wide pan-India release. 

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Topics : Deepika Padukone Bollywood Indian film industry film industry

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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