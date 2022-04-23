County Group to invest Rs 850 crores in development of County Courtyard

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Realty major County Group has announced the launch and commencement of construction of its ambitious mixed-use commercial project, County Courtyard in Netaji Subash Place, Pitampura in North Delhi.

-County Group is developing a 1.1 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial development, County Courtyard, in one of the significant commercial hotspots of Delhi, NSP, Pitampura.

-It has 2 towers with 6 floors of retail stores and 38 office floors each, along with dine-out and entertainment spaces boasting 4 screen multi-plex.

The project will be divided into twin towers interlinked through a Grand Plaza, whereby both Towers Wing A and Wing B, will be spread over an area of 5300 sq meters each respectively and offer 6 floors of retail stores, and 38 floors for office workspaces along with 3-level basement parking, accommodating up to 600 cars with provisions for Electronic Vehicle Charging.

The project is being developed as a commercial, retail and entertainment hub which will have a 4.05m Floor-to-ceiling height, automated Smart Lighting systems for maximum energy preservation, Rooftop solar panels, break-out terrace on every floor, 4 Screen Multiplex and a Food Courtbesides ample open green spaces, availability of restroom facilities on all floors and maintenance amenities to support a large workforce.

In addition, investors will also have the flexibility to design office interiors according to their desired corporate themes, brand guidelines, brand colours or individual preference or taste, while the developer will take the onus for additional facilities and luxurious common areas.

Elaborating on the project, Amit Modi, Director County Group said, "County Courtyard will be a single-phase mixed-use office-retail freehold commercial project. The project's total cost is expected to be around Rs. 850 crores, of which Rs 400 crore is the cost of construction and Rs. 450 crore is the cost of land, the project will be delivered within next 3 years. County Courtyard will be an uber luxury offering in terms of its features, amenities and project maintenance, but it's the biggest USP lies inits ultra-prime location, since Netaji Subhash Place (NSP) is a prime commercial hub in North Delhi. Spread across 75 acres NSP attracts footfalls of over 150,000 visitors on a daily basis, besides several commercial and corporate establishments transforming it into a commercial realty hotspot."

Strategically located in the centre of Netaji Subhash Place in North Delhi, County Courtyard is close to intersecting Metro Stations (Red & Pink line) while being directly connected to the Ring Road for vehicular traffic, hence providing a vast catchment area residing in nearby areas like Punjabi Bagh, Pitampura, Ashok Vihar and Shalimar Bagh to name a few. Flanked by major vehicular arteries, it is seamlessly connected too and surrounded by major landmarks such as 5-star Hotels, Hospitals, Schools and Financial Institutions.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)