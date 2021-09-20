Creditas Solutions appoints Ramakant Khandelwal as Chief Product Officer

You would like to read
- Kotak Mahindra Bank introduces a DIY Digital Repayment platform, in tie-up with Creditas Solutions
- WileyNXT collaborates with IIT Roorkee for India's first BFSI Tech Program
- B.L. Agro ventures into e-commerce with its nourish online store to accelerate its FMCG business
- Creditas Solutions appoints Sriram Ramnarayan as Country Head, India and South East Asia Business
- Ashok Soota promoted SKAN Medical research trust provides a grant of Rs 20 Cr to IIT Roorkee
Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], September 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): Creditas Solutions, India's leading FinTech in delinquency management, announces the appointment of Ramakant Khandelwal, former Marketing and Digital leader from PAYBACK India, as the Chief Product Officer.
An industry veteran with 21 years of experience across multiple segments including BFSI, Loyalty, and FMCG, Ramakant has demonstrable track-record to scale business growth, achieve goals, and drive profitability. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Engineering from IIT Roorkee and an MBA degree from MDI, Gurgaon.
Most recently, Ramakant has worked with PAYBACK India in progressive leadership roles as Chief Marketing and Digital Officer and Head - Financial Services and e-Commerce Partnerships. In his last stint, he was responsible to drive adoption and growth of digital platforms to deliver strong business growth and superior customer experience.
Prior to this, Ramakant has been associated with ICICI Bank in varied roles in the Payment and Cards division covering Credit, Debit, Prepaid and Commercial cards where he played a key role in driving product growth, strategic partnerships and customer engagement.
"Ramakant is a deeply experienced leader with a proven track record of working closely with customers to develop insights, solve business challenges, and create value. He will play a vital role in the evolution of our existing products, while also driving the development of innovative new features to fuel further growth," said Anshuman Panwar, Co-Founder, Creditas Solutions.
"Creditas Solutions has redefined the debt collections experience by building a tech-oriented product that is non-intrusive and intuitive. I am excited to be joining at this moment in the Creditas' journey and look forward to working with the team to further strengthen the products that are ground-breaking, rooted in innovation and are drivers of change for the collections industry," said Khandelwal.
Ramakant's appointment follows the recent appointment of Sriram Ramnarayan, former Thomson Reuters Senior Executive, for the position of Country Head - India and South East Asia Business, as Creditas continues to strengthen its senior leadership team.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor