PNN New Delhi [India], February 28: CURRYiT, the Delhi-based D2C food brand known for its clean-label convenience food products and curry pastes, has secured a ₹1.5 crore deal with Mohit Yadav, Co-founder of Minimalist, on Shark Tank India. The investment marks a significant milestone in the brand's journey as it scales its mission to simplify home cooking without compromising on authenticity or taste. Founded in 2022 by IIM Udaipur alumni and former YES Bank colleagues Richa Sharma and Nischal Kandula, CURRYiT was born out of a simple observation: while the love for home-cooked food remains strong, the time and effort required to prepare it often stand in the way. What started as a shared insight between two friends with a passion for food has today evolved into a fast-growing brand challenging legacy FMCG players in the ready-to-cook space.

CURRYiT offers a range of instant wet masalas, ready-to-cook curries, and briyani mixes for cooking any dish in 15 minutes. From dhaba-style Butter Masala to Chettinad Chicken Curry, the portfolio is built around traditional recipes that deliver familiar flavours while removing the hassle of chopping, measuring, and multi-step preparation. The founders' early research played a defining role in shaping the business. Speaking about the journey, Richa & Nischal share, "Every part of our lives has evolved- work, travel, communication but cooking at home? It still needed hours, help, and generational knowledge. We met hundreds of consumers and one thing was clear- people want to cook. They want real flavours. What they don't have is the time, resources, or inherited skill set to manage the complexity that traditional Indian cooking demands. CURRYiT is built to bring cooking into the modern world."

Over the years, the brand has built strong traction among busy millennials and food enthusiasts, while also seeing encouraging adoption across Tier II and Tier III markets. Today, CURRYiT's portfolio spans 40+ SKUs, including curry pastes, Hyderabadi biryani paste, everyday cooking pastes such as ginger garlic paste, and preservative-free soups. A key differentiator for the brand is its clean-label positioning. The company states that its products are FDA-approved, SPICE Board approved, and ISO-certified. Using advanced autoclave technology along with multi-layer vacuum-sealed packaging, CURRYiT achieves a 12-month shelf life without adding preservatives, ensuring both safety and flavour integrity. In the episode, Mohit Tandon, Co-founder, Minimalist & Guest Shark said, "There is immense potential in optimizing taste through a health-first lens. In today's market, your content is your identity; it is the primary engine for building consumer trust. We saw a unique opportunity to bridge the gap between nostalgic, authentic flavors and clean nutrition. By closing the deal at a 45 Cr valuation, we are betting on the belief that authenticity doesn't have to be sacrificed for health. This is how you build a legacy brand: one healthy, honest bite at a time."

Commenting on the Shark Tank milestone, founders Richa Sharma and Nischal Kandula remark, "Partnering with Mohit Yadav is a strong validation of what we are building at CURRYiT. Our focus has always been clear-real flavours, clean ingredients, and genuine convenience for everyday kitchens. This investment will help us accelerate product innovation, deepen our distribution, and take CURRYiT to many more homes in India and beyond." Financially, the company has demonstrated strong momentum, growing from ₹1.15 crore in FY24 to ₹5.8 crore in FY25, with a projected target of ₹20 crore in FY26. The Shark Tank deal is expected to further strengthen its distribution, brand visibility, and product pipeline.

Looking ahead, CURRYiT plans to expand into new product categories, deepen its presence across quick commerce and D2C channels, and prepare for international expansion. After encouraging early signals from the US market via Amazon FBA, the brand is evaluating entry into the Middle East, Singapore, Hong Kong, Canada, the UK, Germany, and the United States by 2026. With a growing manufacturing base in Delhi and ongoing investments in automation and capacity, CURRYiT is positioning itself for the next phase of scale, taking on large FMCG incumbents with a sharp focus on clean, convenient, and culturally rooted food solutions