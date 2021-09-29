Cyble appoints former Cognition IP Executive Uday Pulleti as Senior Director - AI

Alpharetta (GA) [USA], September 29 (ANI/PNN): Cyble, an AI-powered, Y Combinator-backed, cyber threat intelligence company that empowers organizations with darkweb & cyber crime monitoring and mitigation services, today announced that Uday Pulleti, former Director of AI at Cognition IP, has taken over as the Senior Director - AI at Cyble.

A core AI technologist with more than 15 years of expertise in conceiving new ideas, developing algorithms, and enabling the productization of complex systems, Uday has led several products in the domains of legal tech, smart home, smart city, and smart industry. In his new role at Cyble, Uday will be entrusted with mapping out and delivering the AI technology roadmap for the organization. In addition to being responsible for brainstorming new advanced technology solutions, his efforts will be directed at advancing automation, fostering knowledge discovery, decision-making and insights, and streamlining business processes for enabling new capabilities.

Commenting on his appointment, Uday said, "I am incredibly excited to be joining the leadership team at Cyble. Data breaches and cyberattacks continue to increase at an accelerated pace, affecting enterprises and individuals, making real-time visibility into cybercrime an absolute necessity. Cyble is at the forefront of providing real-time cyber situational awareness. Moreover, AI systems have a high impact in untangling the transient and anonymous darkweb and providing insights, contexts, and connections that are highly difficult to spot. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to construct such systems along with the talented and driven team at Cyble."

In his former role as the Director of AI at Cognition IP, Uday has led an efficient team of ML engineers to conceive, design, and implement NLP products, thereby resulting in a 30% improvement in the operational efficiency of the organization. Prior to Cognition IP, Uday was the Principal Research Scientist at Honeywell Global Labs, where he led the development of cloud-based object detection and classification platform, besides spearheading the development of different machine learning algorithms for video surveillance/security for smart home and smart city applications.

Manish Chachada, Co-founder and COO of Cyble, says, "At Cyble, we are excited to have Uday guide our efforts as we keep growing and scaling. His proven thought leadership, execution excellence, and holistic approach to problem-solving will help Cyble on its mission to optimize our product Cyble Vision and successfully build a world-class cybersecurity experience for our clients."

"We're delighted to add Uday to Cyble's leadership team. He brings a thorough understanding of the AI landscape coupled with a rich knowledge of cybersecurity, which plays a definitive role in Cyble's mission. Uday's excellent leadership and passion for cybersecurity will support Cyble as we continue to grow and pioneer a new standard for cyber health. With Uday on board, we can more conclusively curate unique experiences for our customers." says Beenu Arora, CEO and Co-founder of Cyble.

(https://cyble.com) Cyble is a global threat intelligence SaaS provider that helps enterprises protect themselves from cybercrimes and exposure in the Darkweb. Its prime focus is to provide organizations with real-time visibility to their digital risk footprint. Backed by Y Combinator as part of the 2021 winter cohort, Cyble has also been recognized by Forbes as one of the top 20 Best Cybersecurity Start-ups To Watch In 2020. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, and with offices in Australia, Singapore, and India, Cyble has a global presence. To learn more about Cyble, visit (https://cyble.com)

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)