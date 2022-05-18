Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises LIC and the President of India, acting through the Ministry of Finance, Government of India in relation to its initial public offer

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised the Life Insurance Corporation of India (the "Corporation") and the President of India, acting through the Ministry of Finance, Government of India (the "Selling Shareholder") on its recent initial public offering of equity shares aggregating to Rs 20,557 crores (the "Offer").

This is the largest initial public offering of equity shares in the history of capital markets in India. The Offer received a robust response from the investors, with highest ever participation witnessed from the retail investors with an aggregate of about 7.9 million retail applications, along with the highest number of anchor investors and the largest bid in the anchor book. The Offer was oversubscribed by 2.95 times.

The capital markets, general corporate and disputes practice of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised on the transaction.

The capital markets team comprised of Yash J Ashar, Partner & Head - Capital Markets; Gokul Rajan, Partner; Devaki Mankad, Partner; with support from Amitpal Singh, Senior Associate; Siddhant Sattur, Senior Associate; Sowmya Khandelwal; Senior Associate - Designate; Jhalak Shah, Associate; Rishav Buxi, Associate; Saurav Das, Associate; Shubham Sancheti, Associate; Sanjana Ravjiani, Associate; Neha Sahgal, Associate; Vibham Raman, Associate; and Vartika Bhatnagar, Associate.

The general corporate team comprising of Indranath Bishnu, Partner; Anirud Sudarsan R, Senior Associate; Niyati Dholakia; Senior Associate; Soumyaditya Dasgupta, Associate; and Ayushi Agrawal, Associate; advised on the insurance-related aspects of the transaction.

The disputes team comprised of Amita Gupta Katragadda, Partner; Indranil D. Deshmukh, Partner; Gathi Prakash, Partner; Jyoti Dastidar, Partner; Preksha Malik, Partner; Prakhar Pandey, Principal Associate; Nidhi Asher, Senior Associate; Isha Choudhary, Associate; Arushi Poddar, Associate; Kamakshi Puri, Associate; and Sukanya Singh, Associate.

The team comprising of SR Patnaik, Partner & Head - Taxation; and Reema Arya, Consultant; advised on the taxation-related aspects of the Transaction.

The deal team also received guidance from Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

As a part of the Offer, 221,374,920 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of the corporation were offered through an offer for sale by the selling shareholder for cash at a price of Rs 949 per equity share, aggregating to Rs 20,557 crores.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Axis Capital Limited, BofA Securities India Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, JM Financial Limited, JP Morgan India Private Limited, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited acted as the book running lead managers to the Offer.

Other parties and advisors to transaction included Duane Morris & Selvam LLP acting as legal counsel to the Corporation and the Selling Shareholder as to international law, Linklaters Singapore Pte Ltd acting as legal counsel to BofA Securities India Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited, JP Morgan India Private Limited and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited as to international law.

The equity shares of the Corporation got listed on May 17th, 2022.

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) is India's leading law firm with a global reputation of being trusted advisers to its clients. The firm advises a large and diverse set of clients, including domestic and foreign commercial enterprises, financial institutions, private equity and venture capital funds, start-ups, government, and regulatory bodies.

The firm's generalists, specialists and senior ex-regulators expertly guide clients across a spectrum of transactions, sectors, and regulations. With over 850 lawyers and 150 Partners, the Firm is the largest full-service law firm in India with offices in key business centres at Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, GIFT City, and also in Singapore.

Recently, the Firm received "National Law Firm of the Year: India" award at the IFLR Asia Pacific 2022 awards ceremony. In 2021, Firm received "India Deal Firm of the Year" at the ALB India Awards; and "Firm of the Year" at the IFLR1000 India Awards.

