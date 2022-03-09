Dada set for a new partnership, signs on as Vicco's Brand Ambassador

You would like to read
- Vicco Labs' launches its Cosmetic Products in EPL's Sustainable Platina Tube Packaging
- Integrated steel player Gallantt Group signs-in Ajay Devgan as their brand ambassador
- Ram Charan becomes the new Brand Ambassador of Disney Hotstar
- Ambrane signs Bollywood diva Disha Patani as its brand ambassador
- American Tourister and Virat Kohli celebrate his 5th anniversary as brand ambassador
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Sourav Ganguly, the man widely credited for changing the dynamics of cricket in India, instilling confidence in the team he led, and cultivating a winning mentality for both team India and its fans, is back to inspire. This time, he will be seen in the avatar of the brand ambassador for Vicco.
Vicco - a trusted name in Ayurveda and the personal care space, has roped in ex-cricketer and BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly as their brand ambassador this year.
It's a coming together of two brands with rich legacies. Vicco has been a trusted household name for almost seven decades, offering best-in-class products that blend modern and personal care offerings with the ancient and revered method of Ayurveda. On the other hand, Ganguly is one of India's all-time greats, one of Indian cricket's most successful captains and an inspiration for a generation of upcoming cricketers. Just like Vicco's, Ganguly's name also evokes trust, passion, courage, reliability and success. His role in the emergence of a new Team India and its revolutionary change mirrors Vicco's journey over the years in going from strength to strength and earning the respect, trust and admiration of millions of Indian households.
This association aims to rekindle nostalgia in the minds of the audience - many of whom have grown up watching Ganguly hit thrilling shots during cricket matches along with the famous Vicco ad jingles on that same TV screen. A new bold era for Vicco is on the horizon as it reaches out to a whole new generation of consumers who are also enormous fans of the icon.
Announcing the partnership, Shrirang S. Tembhekar, the Head of Marketing, Vicco Laboratories said:
"Sourav Ganguly is undoubtedly an iconic face in Indian sport. He has a large fan base. We feel that his persona gels with the brand's philosophy naturally - strong & trusted. It will help leverage our brand. And for the categories which we are looking for, he is a perfect fit."
Commenting on the association, Sourav Ganguly said:
"This new journey with Vicco is similar to a fan moment. I have hummed their jingles & so have millions of Indians. I've basically grown up with the brand and it only feels natural to have joined hands with India's trusted and loved brand through the decades."
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor