PRNewswire

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 9: In a unique blend of innovation and environmental responsibility, Dainik Bhaskar's special Seed Paper Edition does exactly that. Using a special technology, seeds are embedded directly into the newspaper, enabling readers to plant it after reading.

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What makes this initiative truly unique is its scale. By integrating seeds into millions of newspapers, Dainik Bhaskar has transformed an everyday product into a powerful environmental tool, taking seeds directly into households and enabling readers to become active participants in the plantation movement and contribute to a greener future.

The initiative is part of Ek Ped Ek Zindagi (One Tree, One Life), Dainik Bhaskar's flagship environmental campaign that encourages citizens to plant and nurture trees while fostering a deeper connection with nature. This year, the campaign has undertaken an ambitious pledge to facilitate the plantation of 75 lakh trees across the country.