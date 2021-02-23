Dale Bhagwagar gives Bollywood publicity cost-effective PR boost

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI/PNN): Setting a new trend in PR pricing and deliverables, India's premier Bollywood PR agency Dale Bhagwagar Media Group has launched one of the most economic and low-cost web PR packages in the industry, titled Instant Hype PR Packages.

The affordable PR packages are aimed at generating quick PR hype and instant and organic internet media coverage for people from the entertainment industry, including actors, actresses, filmmakers, musicians, singers and other Bollywood persons, within a stipulated time period of just seven days. They are more suited for personalities who wish to generate fame and revenue at a faster rate while keeping the budget low.

The agency takes care of all the details including ideation, conceptualization, copywriting, content creation, dispatches, media follow-ups, media placements and link tracking. It also provides the facility of publication of the news articles after corrections and approval by the client, plus an option to select the number of photographs for the news coverages.

Moreover, the PR packages come with integrated SEO; ensuring a lasting presence for personalities on Google search.

Traditionally, Bollywood PR agencies in Mumbai have not guaranteed the number of web placements or links with PR packages. However, these newly launched packages come with assurance. The top celeb publicity agency has guaranteed the number of web links, which is what makes them more reliable. The focus seems to be on saving time and monies while delivering optimal media hype on some of the best Bollywood websites.

Dale Bhagwagar Media Group is an award-winning entertainment PR agency that has been at the forefront of the Bollywood PR brigade for over two decades. Its founder, Bollywood PR consultant Dale Bhagwagar tops the list of best PR experts in the Indian entertainment industry.

Known as Bollywood's only PR guru, the PR professional has looked after the media for over 300 personalities including Hrithik Roshan, Shilpa Shetty, Priyanka Chopra, Govinda, Vivek Oberoi, Randeep Hooda, Rakul Preet Singh, Preetisheel Singh, Manoj Bajpayee, Daler Mehndi, Anup Jalota, Pankaj Udhas, Swami Nithyananda, and PR for films such as the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Don and Farhan Akhtar-starrer Rock On. Apart from this, Dale Bhagwagar has handled the crisis management for a full 20 contestants of Bigg Boss; India's No.1 reality show hosted by Salman Khan.

His Bollywood PR agency has also handled the media for around 40 movies starring top famous actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, John Abraham, Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Manisha Koirala, Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji, Raveena Tandon, Rekha, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Shabana Azmi, Sunil Shetty and Sunny Deol.

Over the years, the PR agency has started the maximum trends in the entertainment publicity business. It was the first one to go digital with all its communication. Dale Bhagwagar also introduced the PR trend of making Bollywood publicists the one-stop contact point for all media-related activities of celebrities. Max Clifford, the world's most controversial publicist once called Dale Bhagwagar "the PR to go to in India."

Dale Bhagwagar is the only publicist who is allowed by all his PR clients to represent them in the news media as their official spokesperson. The PR consultant runs (https://bollywoodpr.in) a premier authoritative PR website of the Indian entertainment industry. He also conducts virtual internships for bright students of mass media and interacts with PhD students of journalism and mass communication for their thesis and dissertations.

The publicist is also a master with handling the media during the controversies of celebrities. For this, he has been quoted in each and every prominent Indian media, apart from some of the topmost international publications and news television channels like BBC, Sky News (UK), CNN, The New York Times, The Washington Post (US), The Sydney Morning Herald (Australia), International Herald Tribune (France) and Pravda (Russia).

He is one of the most searched and accessible publicists in Bollywood. A simple Google search in his name brings up thousands of results.

