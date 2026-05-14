BusinessWire India Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 14: Darwinbox, a leading global AI-native HR technology platform, today announced its debut as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Talent Acquisition Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises. This leap from Visionary to Leader in just one year is driven by Darwinbox's relentless AI innovation and significant advancements in its Super Agent's capabilities, an agentic AI teammate that orchestrates intelligent agents to enable autonomous, end-to-end hiring in the flow of work. Darwinbox has been at the forefront of the shift to agentic AI in HCM and continues to strengthen its leadership by making AI pervasive across modules, including Talent Acquisition. With multiple context-aware, autonomous agents and embedded AI capabilities, Darwinbox customers have unlocked significant improvements in recruiter productivity, candidate experience, and organizational decision-making.

A Southeast Asia-based financial services company processed over 35,000 resumes with automated data extraction and leveraged AI-powered stack ranking, CV/resume insights, and interview support, resulting in a 48% reduction in time-to-hire. "This recognition as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Talent Acquisition, along with being ranked No. 1 in AI innovation, reflects our commitment to redefining talent acquisition for the AI era, where AI runs workflows, humans guide outcomes, and hiring becomes more adaptive, intelligent, and scalable by design," said Chaitanya Peddi, Co-founder, Darwinbox. Darwinbox ranks among the top two across all four Gartner Talent Acquisition use cases, underscoring its ability to deliver scalable, high-quality hiring outcomes for large enterprises:

- #1 in AI Innovation: With 50+ embedded AI capabilities and 30+ agents delivered, boost your recruitment speed, quality, and data-driven decision-making. - #1 in End-to-End ATS for Two Consecutive Years: As a standalone ATS or as part of the broader Darwinbox suite, complex enterprise hiring needs are quickly addressed with advanced capabilities rivaling point solutions. - #2 in High-Volume Hiring: Purpose-built for frontline and distributed workforces, large-scale hiring needs are matched with hyperautomations, AI-powered autonomous workflows, and a mobile-first approach. - #2 in CRM Capabilities: Recruiters can seamlessly build, manage, and continuously nurture candidate pipelines, leading to a significantly higher candidate-to-employee conversion rate.

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