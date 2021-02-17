Datacipher appointed as Palo Alto Networks Authorised Training Partner in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, has appointed Datacipher Solutions Pvt Ltd, as an Authorised Training Partner to provide its channel and customers with easy access to Palo Alto Networks Training Programs across India and SAARC region.

Datacipher is selected as Palo Alto Networks Authorised Training Partner in India due to their technology expertise, multi-vendor services delivery and their extensive learning services delivery expertise. Backed by agreement with Palo Alto Networks, Datacipher fully commits to execute Palo Alto Network's global training and certification program.

Palo Alto Networks created the first Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) more than a decade ago and have continued to innovate in cybersecurity technologies. According to Amar R Kotha, Managing Director at Datacipher Solutions Pvt Ltd, "We are excited to have the opportunity to offer Palo Alto Networks training courses to our customers and work towards strengthening the technical capabilities of NextWave Partner Ecosystem and help end-users take full advantage of Palo Alto Networks Education services offerings."

"Datacipher is positioned to be the preferred training partner in APAC for next-generation networking, cloud, and cybersecurity skills," said Sugam Chitre, Vice President -APAC (Training Services) at Datacipher Solutions Pvt Ltd, "We are excited that we are joining Palo Alto Networks as their trusted training partner. This partnership will allow us to increase our offerings in network security skill development to our privileged customers in the region."

Palo Alto Networks Education Services develops world-class cybersecurity training and curriculum. Palo Alto Networks offer various courses and 3 different certifications:

(https://datacipher.com/palo-alto-networks-certified-cybersecurity-associate-pccsa) Palo Alto Networks Certified Cybersecurity Associate

(https://datacipher.com/palo-alto-networks-certified-network-security-administrator-pcnsa) Palo Alto Networks Certified Network Security Administrator

(https://datacipher.com/palo-alto-networks-certified-network-security-engineer-pcnse) Palo Alto Networks Certified Network Security Engineer

Datacipher is fully equipped to deliver the Palo Alto Networks courses, for more details customers and partner can reach through email training@datacipher.com and course details and schedule can be found at (https://datacipher.com/paloalto-networks-training)

