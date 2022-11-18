Deepika Padukone Graces the Style Special Issue of HELLO!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): The November 2022 issue of HELLO! Magazine, a RP Sanjiv Goenka Group publication, celebrates the annual 'Style Issue', starring the versatile actor and a global phenomenon, Deepika Padukone. This special issue features India's Most Stylish names across various categories - a mix of India's Most Stylish House, Most Stylish Actor, Actress, Siblings, Sportsman, Influencers, Art Connoisseurs, Bag, Car, Restaurant, Resort and more.

Gracing the cover is India's superstar and global icon Deepika Padukone, who has been dominating various international domains, be it the face of the world's biggest luxury brands like Cartier and Louis Vuitton or being part of the Cannes Film Festival jury. She is also India's undisputed style icon. She looks stunning on the HELLO! cover to make a powerful style statement. In the exclusive shoot and interview with HELLO! Deepika Padukone shares her incredible journey of over 15 years in Bollywood and also talks about her new venture, 82 East, a self-care brand.

With blockbuster films, global recognition, a champion of social causes and a brand on her own, Deepika Padukone has conquered every territory she's tread with grace, all while staying true to her Indian roots. The actress says, "I always wanted to be in a place where I could influence minds. When you have a dream, drive, dedication and, most importantly, the right intent and wake up with that passion every day, it's truly fulfilling." She further adds, "I'm just an honest actor. I've never had any professional training or a godfather to guide or support me. Everything I learnt is through trial and error, so I found my own 'Deepika method'."

For the cover shoot, HELLO! has associated with luxury brand Cartier and all these exclusive moments have been captured on India's fastest growing mobile phone brand, OnePlus. With an acting career spanning over one and a half decade, the actress says, "Our world of films and glamour may appear easy, but only those in this business know of its challenges. At the end of the day, it took all of that to get to where I am today." In this latest issue of HELLO!, Deepika also speaks about her dreams, her strengths, her beauty regime and more. The magazine is on stands now!

Talking about the issue, Avarna Jain, Chairperson Editorial Board HELLO! shares, "HELLO!'s Style Issue is one of the most glamorous and exciting issues we have. Deepika Padukone, our cover star this month, is the epitome of style and glamour - she is clearly a perfect choice. She never shies from experimenting with her style, keeping her sartorial picks contemporary and chic, always. The results are out and aren't we delighted at how fabulous a cover she makes for HELLO! Style Issue."

HELLO! was launched in 1988 by publisher Eduardo Sanchez Junco, owner and chairman of Spain's !HOLA! Magazine. HELLO! India was launched as a monthly magazine in 2007 and soon rose through the ranks to become one of the most popular publications in the country on all things luxury lifestyle and celebrity. HELLO! carved out a niche for itself for gaining exclusive access to celebrities and their exquisite homes and also for its coverage of Indian royalty, society and the corporate world in beautiful features and spreads in its pages.

With a US $7 billion asset base the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group is one of India's fastest growing conglomerates with a significant global presence. The Group has 50,000 employees and over five hundred thousand shareholders. The Group's businesses include power and energy, chemicals, retail, IT-enabled services, FMCG, education, media, entertainment, and sports.

For more details on HELLO! magazine, please visit (https://in.hellomagazine.com).

