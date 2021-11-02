Delhi eye doctor performs maximum LASIK surgeries, enters record books!

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Dr Rahil Chaudhary, Consultant and Director, Eye7 Group of Eye Hospitals, has been honoured for performing the maximum number of laser spectacle removal procedures in India.
When we spoke to Dr Rahil about entering the Indian Book of Records, he said: "I don't work for records; I work for clinical outcomes. It is brilliant team that I lead, that works indefatigably for improving patient experience and results. This is why patients from all over the country, and indeed the world, come to Eye 7 Hospitals for laser vision correction."
Dr Rahil Chaudhary also has a series of firsts to his credit: He was the first to introduce Contoura Vision in India, a new technology for laser specs removal that delivers much superior results compared to older procedures like LASIK and SMILE. He is also the pioneer in introducing the AI-LenSx Bladeless Femto Laser Surgery.
"Technology is helping us in our everyday life. Its use to augment our surgical skills results in crystal clear vision. Today, we can offer extraordinary visual results to our patients," said Dr Rahil Chaudhary.
Is he aiming for another record now, we asked him. The brilliant young eye surgeon laughed at the question. "Records, awards and accolades are incidental to what I do. And at the end of the day, all these machines are just tools to provide better vision outcomes to our patients. The biggest reward is knowing someone will see a brighter world tomorrow morning. As a doctor, I feel duty bound to offer to each of my patients the best there is globally, to ensure better and safer surgeries. For me, patient satisfaction is key."
