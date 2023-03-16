Delhi's Sachin Chamaria sets National Record by winning Gold Medal at the 7th BOCCIA National Championship 2022-23 in BC3 Individual and Mixed Pair Category

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI/SRV): Sachin Chamaria recently won the gold medal at the 7th BOCCIA National Championship 2022-23 in BC3 Individual and Mixed Pair categories. He also proceeded to set a National Record by securing the first spot for three consecutive years.

Para BOCCIA Delhi Association organized the 7th BOCCIA Senior, Junior, Sub-Junior National Championship 2022-23 at Rajputana Rifles Regimental Centre from 28th February to 5th March under the able leadership of Ashok Bedi, Secretary, Para Boccia Delhi Association, Jaspreet Dhaliwal, President and Shaminder Singh Dhillon, Boccia Sports Federation of India. The Indian army also showed their immense support and recognised the talent of the differently abled athletes by being a part of the championship. Participants from the length and breadth of the country took part in the game. Dr Deepa Malik, President and Gursharan Singh, Secretary General, Paralympic Committee of India, graced the event with their esteemed presence. Their words of encouragement and motivation inspired the para-athletes.

Players from 21 states across India participated in the game in four categories namely BC1, BC2, BC3 and BC4. Sachin Chamaria, (32 years old, Spinal cord injury person) represented Delhi in the championship and won the gold medal in the BC3 category. He created history by winning gold, consecutively in the third year. He also won a Gold medal in the BC3 mixed doubles with his partner Rachi Gupta.

Post this victory Sachin is looking forward to representing India in the upcoming Asian Games to be held in China in October 2023 and hoping to get a gold medal for the country.

Sachin represented India in Poland for The Poznan 2022 World Boccia Intercontinental Challenger followed by Rome 2022 World Boccia Challenger held in Rome, Italy, and gave tough competition to high-world ranking players. He had the privilege to represent India in the 5th FAZZA Dubai 2021 World BOCCIA Asia-Oceania Regional Championship.

"I have been working hard since it is my dream to watch Tiranga unfurl at the Paralympics stage when I win Gold Medal in the game of BOCCIA", says, Sachin. His aspirations are an inspiration to the youth of the nation that despite the difficulties he has never backed down and made success his crown jewel.

Passion and Determination are the Mantra to achieving success in any field. Following his passion towards sports Sachin Chamaria of Delhi has proven by winning Gold the third time, that no matter however big the obstacles may come in your path they will kneel before you if you are devoted to your goals.

Sachin was born in Delhi on December 11, 1990 to Father Rajendra Chamaria, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Star Cement and Mother Renu Chamaria. At the very young age of 17 when every other student of his age was preparing for his board exams Sachin met with a tragic road accident in Kolkata in the year 2008. That accident changed his life. The accident left him paralysed from the neck down involving all four limbs including the bowel bladder (i.e., Quadriplegia). He needs the assistance of a wheelchair and caretakers in order to move around and do his daily chores. It's been 15 years since he has been wheelchair-bound.

However, this didn't stop Sachin from pursuing his dreams of becoming an athlete. Before injury, Sachin was training in martial arts. Due to injury, he could not pursue the discipline further. However, his love for sports drove him towards exploring other sports designed for differently-abled athletes.

BOCCIA is one such sport that has been giving hope to many differently-abled persons who wish to prove their skills but due to lack of infrastructure and the right knowledge, do not get the chance. It was introduced in the Paralympics in 1984 and since then it has been played in over 80 countries by differently-abled athletes who require the assistance of a wheelchair including India where the game was introduced 7 years ago.

