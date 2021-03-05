Deserving IT employees find an ideal workplace at Techila Global Services

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI/Public Media Solution): Techila Global Services announced the opening of new job positions in the company to support the employment drive in the country.
The noted Salesforce development company and Salesforce consulting partner looks forward to providing an ideal workplace for deserving professionals in the field of Information Technology.
In 2020, several businesses across the board suffered the wrath of COVID 19 as demands and manpower starting dropping overnight. While many organizations had to lay off valuable employees to cut down their costs, others had to close their doors for an indefinite period of time. Now that things are heading towards normalcy, Techila Global Services aims at providing back the lost confidence to the young and deserving employees of the country.
(https://chitizagarwal.com) the founder and CEO of Techila Global Services believes that this initiative will bring a new ray of hope to the employees who had started losing hope. "We are truly inspired by Salesforce, who itself announced thousands of job openings after the disastrous pandemic. We aim at providing fruitful employment to as many deserving candidates as possible. Fortunately, IT is a sector that can function well without the employees having to work in a physical environment. Taking these factors into consideration, we ensure that Techila Global Services is instrumental in driving employment in the country," he said.
Further, the company is willing to provide world-class facilities to its employees and umpteen opportunities to grow. The company's culture revolves around ensuring complete work satisfaction in the employees and providing an ideal work-life balance for holistic development. It provides learning and training opportunities for the employees hired for all positions, including Salesforce Administrators, Salesforce Developers, and Data Architects.
"I know the importance of a lucrative work environment and the impact it has on the personal and professional life of an employee. I would never want any of my employees to be negatively stressed about their work and pushed to meet targets that are unrealistic. Having a friendly and symbiotic work environment should not be a goal to be achieved but a basic necessity for an organization," Chitiz Agarwal adeed.
In order to utilize the full potential of the employees, Techila Global Services focuses on the ten key areas of Human Resource management - workforce planning, on-boarding, talent strategy, learning and development, performance management, career and succession management, talent acquisition, leadership development, compensation and benefits, and company culture.
These aspects help the organization in taking care of all possible needs of the employees and providing them with wholesome support.
To know more about the company and its services, visit the official website of Techila Global Services here: (https://techilaservices.com)
This story is provided by Public Media Solution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Public Media Solution)
