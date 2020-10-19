Desi Munda, Madam Tip Top and a 'Love ka Panga'

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI/ Brandwire): When Desi Munda Sumit and Madam Tiptop Neha met, sparks were bound to fly! The duo set out to enjoy a holiday in the beautiful mountains of Manali, but little did they know that a series of chance encounters would lead to a friendship that could blossom into something else. Ansh Bagri and Asha Negi come together in Hungama Original - Love Ka Panga and all its episodes are now streaming for FREE on MX Player.
They were as different as chalk and cheese, Neha (Asha Negi) is a sophisticated, well-educated Delhi girl who wants a quiet, peaceful vacation and Sumit, on the other hand is a loud chhora from Haryana who intends to live it up and make the most of his time on this trip. These diametrically opposite, most likely incompatible couple end up clashing with each other but somewhere between all the misunderstandings, this endearing story sees their acquittance taking a deeper meaning. Can two people as different as day and night, ever overcome their conflicting opinions in this love ka panga and have a happily ever after?
Directed by Nitesh Singh, this 6-episodic bite sized romantic drama is the perfect addition to your binge list and also stars Meenu Panchal and Bhawsheel Singh Sahni.
Watch the trailer here: http://bit.ly/LoveKaPanga_Trailer
Watch the series now - http://bit.ly/LoveKaPangaOnMX
This story is provided by Brandwire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ Brandwire)
