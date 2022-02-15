SPONSORED CONTENT
Designer Sanjukta Dutta at the New York Fashion Week 2022 presenting her new collection Alphool

February 15, 2022 14:01 IST | ANI Press Release
Designer Sanjukta Dutta at the New York Fashion Week 2022 presenting her new collection "Alphool".

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Adroit Designer Sanjukta Dutta who is known for designing beautiful Mekhela Chador and reviving the Silk of Assam, showcased her new collection "Alphool" at the New York Fashion Week 2022 on February 12, 2022.

The show was attended by eminent dignitaries like Randhir Jaiswal (Consul General of India), Dr Varun Jeph (Deputy Consul General of India), Senthur Kumaran (Director, India Tourism Office), Prem Lata - VP State Bank of India and many other know expats of Indian Origin based in New York.

Sanjukta Dutta Label continues to be synonymous with classic Indian design sensibilities fusing new characteristics to suit the taste of the contemporary era. Each of Sanjukta Dutta's silk attire is a rigorous handmade wonder that takes a minimum of 25 days to finish. The collection promises to enhance feminism and elegance of a woman with its variety of signature Mekhela Chador, Structured Saree, Flowy-Gowns, Drape-Skirts and Indo-Western Lehengas. The couture continues to celebrate Indian handloom and ensures contemporary ethnic assembles for women from all walks of life.

Highly impressed by the show Randhir Jaiswal (Consul General of India) said "When you are celebrating Sanjukta you are celebrating India. Her designs are very rich, it represents all that Assam is, all that India is."

Designer Sanjukta Dutta said, "It's a dream come true and a privilege for me and my artisans to get this overwhelming opportunity to see the Assam Handloom to be recognized at The New York Fashion Week, which is one of the world's biggest fashion platforms for the designers.

I am sure many closets in the US will soon find a perfect Assamese couture designed by me and I will continue to bring success in all my endless efforts to make fashion a medium of self-discovery."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

