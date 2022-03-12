Dhruv Sanghavi in collaboration with Trio Pharma extends support for the formation of India's First Zero Consumption Model School

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI/ATK): Trio Pharma Chem in Collaboration with Dhruv Sanghavi- a 16 year young aspiring to see a better world, have extended support to humanity by helping in the formation of Model School which is India's First Zero Consumption School (Free electricity, bio gas, organic farming, 141 digital skills, Green school and many more) which would help and serve the unprivileged ones. Also, they had helped the underprivileged girls by providing them with sanitary napkins and winter jackets.
With their aspiration to serve the nation, they have taken up helping and serving people with different needs. They have spotlighted on needy ones and thus they take up many social drives and are constantly helping with the things that are useful, and are also contributing in some way to the mother earth. They want to serve humanity in the best possible way they can and thus have a set aim on creating a Community which would provoke and encourage more people to take responsibility towards society.
Also looking upon the environmental condition, Dhruv gave Plantable Pencils that are planted into the soil for the betterment of nature. All aspects of the plantable pencil are sustainable and non-toxic - from the biodegradable seed capsule to the 100 per cent natural clay and graphite core and PEFC/FSC- wood.
Plantable Pencil- A pencil with a water activated seed capsule which can be planted when it becomes too short to use. Which was once a writing utensil soon grows into a herb? Quality pencils, quality seeds - Regardless of whether you choose Plantable pencils in colour or in grey, they are a joy to use. And when it's time to stop writing and start planting, you'll find it's just as much fun to watch the seeds turn into plants.
Dhruv's Grandfather (Mansukhlal Sanghavi) was a Freedom Fighter and his quality for the betterment of the country gave a shade to Dhruv to work for the betterment and Social Cause. Dhruv's Father Raj Sanghavi is the proprietor of Company-Trio Pharma Chem and his company constantly supports Dhruv for his every Social Drive and Campaigns.
Dhruv felt a need to serve the society at a very young age and he wants that there should be no limit in serving for the world, country or betterment of one's life and for the same he encourages all around him to something for the Social Cause. His aim is to make a bold mark in the society and Thus Dhruv Sanghavi is an example for the youth in contributing toward Humanity.
With a skilful mind and outstanding vision to leave a benchmark in the society, Dhruv has joined hands with United First to work upon with all his experience on social projects contributing India towards United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030. Youngsters like Dhruv are an example for the next generation for his noble contribution towards humanity and scaling up his life to the next level.
This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)
