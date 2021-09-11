Dhruvisha HVAC Systems lends helping hand to underprivileged working with a 16-year-old

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI/ATK): Dhruvisha HVAC Systems Private Ltd. and Dhruvisha Hi-Tech Solutions have extended their services to serve mankind with an initiative to uplift and alleviate people in need.

Working towards the same 16-year-old Dhruhi Sheth, daughter of the company's founder has also extended her support to uplift the tribal community. Through the company, they have done philanthropic work by supporting Adani Vidya Mandir Covid Centre, Ahmedabad in the month of May- 2021. And, also provides donations for religious and educational causes.

The firm is a commercial sales and service channel partner for LG electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Since 2002, they have been engaged in large and small cases of HVAC projects in teams of designing, material allocating for installation, and commissioning.

Talking about her contribution, Dhruhi Sheth said, "I want to bring a positive impact in the world, as I am not yet satisfied with my part in helping others. In the future, I envision pursuing Computer Science and helping people with the means of computers. I am very passionate about helping others and want to inspire others to do the same and will continue to do so. I believe in helping everyone around me to make their lives better. An act of kindness in any form brings utter happiness and encourages me to work harder for others and be useful as well."

The main advantage of the Tribal Mart established by the young mind is that the traveling problems for purchasing basic necessities and needs will be solved. The tribal mart project will be the first initiative towards Atmanirbhar (self-dependent) Tribal by Dhruhi Sheth. This initiative is an idealistic example of Goal 11- building sustainable cities and communities. Most importantly, it is a cost-effective and financially feasible model. Through this initiative, the development of rural towns will be initiated.

With a vision to leave a mark in society, she is constantly working towards the same. And, is joining hands with more people to create a buzz with her work all around the world.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

