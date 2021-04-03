Digital Marketer, Sumit Kumar Mishra procures digital engagement for artists

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI/The PRTree): Co-Founder of PRSN Media, Sumit Kumar Mishra provides social media management services, YouTube and digital promotions, and website development. Initially a freelancer, Sumit has now established a full e-commerce website that caters to all the needs of digital creators.

Sumit Kumar Mishra, popularly known as 'skmfcb' in the digital marketing world, has marked varied milestones and been a motivation for several of his followers. In four years he has managed to develop his business acumen to a level where he could dynamically handle quite a few verticals. A social media and star manager, he lends a hand to a lot of artists, actors, digital influencers, music labels, and YouTubers to assist them to grow in the industry all across the world.

The results aren't published in a day. With consistent hard work and maintaining the quality of services, Sumit showed phenomenal results. He used his talent in the right direction and managed to attain a proper work-life balance at a very tender age. At the age of seventeen, he started providing social media marketing services and was able to set foot within the digital world of marketing and promotions.

Talking about his work front, Sumit says, "I started as a Freelancer and continuously wished to use my knowledge in the field to the maximum amount and build an ECommerce website for application developing, and blogging. The results enabled me to figure additional information and led me to guide others."

The young digital entrepreneur, Sumit Kumar Mishra also has a knack for traveling. Additionally a tech-enthusiast, he decided to rework his blogging sites and tell his expertise regarding places, food, and tourism. He owns several blogs like TheTrueGadgets, Trend Flavors, and many more. These blogs contain niches like travel, food, recipes, technology, opinion articles, fashion, lifestyle, recreation, and many more.

According to his clients, Sumit is an all-rounder, who could be trusted with the work and is a promising personality for all his customers. Being a good example for the youth to grow, his dream is to make a bridge between the artists, growing talent, and the outer world to lend them a hand in achieving their goals and making them grow as a brand in the industry.

To know more about him and the industry, one could follow him on @skmfcb.

