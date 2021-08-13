Dineout Passport celebrates the festive season by offering 100% cashback on India's most premium membership!

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI/Mediawire): As the country returns to post-pandemic normalcy & moves towards a festive season with Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan this month, India's largest dining out and restaurant tech platform, Dineout is celebrating this occasion by offering an unprecedented 100 per cent cashback on the country's most premium dining out membership - Dineout Passport for the first time ever!

This limited period offer starting August 13th all the way until August 22th will offer 100 per cent cashback on new memberships in the form of PromoCash, i.e. when members buy or renew their Dineout Passport membership (regardless of plan), they get the entire amount back in Dineout wallet as Promocash.

This promocash is applied automatically on every dining out transaction offering them a 10 per cent discount on total bill. This once-in-a-lifetime offer compliments existing offers from Dineout Passport, including upto 40 per cent off on total bill, instant discounts, upto 50 per cent off for HDFC Credit Card Holders, exclusive event access and more. This means diners can now relive the superior and unmatched culinary experience at more than 2,000 hygienic & contactless partner dining establishments across India.

Expressing his enthusiasm in what this limited-period offer would mean for diners across India, Ankit Mehrotra, Co-Founder & CEO - Dineout said, "Millions of Indian food lovers have been putting their gastronomic experiences on hold for close to a year and a half - they now take the business of having fun really seriously. By offering this offer during the festive period for new and existing members, we have created an unrivalled combination that offers premium offerings & prudential savings with personalised services to offer millions of Indian food connoisseurs a truly exclusive journey of eating, laughing and creating new memories. We are confident this initiative will be applauded both by our members and our partner restaurants"

Rocky Mohan, Mentor - Dineout Passport said, "Dineout Passport is ready to elevate its members' experience to a new level with its Biggest Festive Sale. We are offering our new & existing members 100 per cent Cashback for the first time on memberships. I'm sure this Festive Sale will offer our members the most pleasurable dining experiences at the finest of partners' restaurants."

Dineout Passport by Dineout is a membership program that offers a minimum 25 per cent discount, 1+1 on buffet at 2,000+ restaurants including 5-star hotels, premium standalone outlets & chains across 20 major cities. Dineout Passport's partners include The Leela, The Ritz Carlton, JW Marriott, Taj, The Lalit, Pullman, Novotel, Cafe Delhi Heights, Plum by Bentchair, Punjab Grill, SodaBottleOpenerWala, Mamagoto, and Oh! Calcutta among other leading restaurants.

Here is a quick glimpse into some of the salient hygiene-related features established at Dineout partner restaurants:

Dineout is India's largest dining out and restaurant tech solutions platform in B2C and with inresto in the B2B front, processing more than 100M diners and $900M worth of transactions for its partner restaurants across its network of 50,000 restaurants in 20 cities, providing a collective savings of more than $100M on restaurant bills annually.

Founded in 2012 by Ankit Mehrotra, Nikhil Bakshi, Sahil Jain and Vivek Kapoor, Dineout is a pioneer in Contactless Dining with the easiest way to discover the best restaurants in the city, save time & hassle by booking a table in advance, get discounts, enjoy 1+1 privileges on Food, Drink & Buffets through Gourmet Passport, as well as earn instant discounts on every restaurant bill payment via Dineout Pay. For more information, please visit - (https://www.dineout.co.in/)

