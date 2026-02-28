PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 28: District 98 of Toastmasters International successfully hosted its landmark Campus to Corporate Conclave, bringing together industry leaders, academia, and emerging talent under one roof to address one critical question: "Where does the campus-to-corporate transition truly break down?"

Having worked closely with early talent, District 98 has consistently observed that while academic foundations are strong, translating this knowledge into workplace readiness remains a challenge. However, students actively involved in the Toastmasters ecosystem across Rajasthan campuses are breaking this pattern by continuously sharpening their presentation, communication, and leadership skills.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from leading institutions including SKIT Jaipur, Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani - Jaipur Campus, Jaipur Engineering College and Research Centre (JECRC), UEM Jaipur, and ACM Student Chapter, Faculty of Computer Science and Applications, VGU Jaipur.