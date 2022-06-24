Doctor Dreams launches its first store in Bangalore at Jayanagar

You would like to read
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Doctor Dreams by Nilkamal Ltd., has launched its first store in Bangalore at Jayanagar.
The store provides a holistic experience of its innovative sleep solution products.
This store displays a range of mattresses, beds, pillows and other sleep essentials making it a perfect one-stop destination for people to explore 'Happy Sleep'.
Doctor Dreams has been developed with a singular focus to help people sleep better. The brand has specially designed mattresses, keeping in mind the sleep patterns, body ergonomics and India's prevalent weather conditions.
The brand has expanded its portfolio by recently launching (https://doctordreams.com/products/doctor-dreams-max-icefoam-orthopaedic-mattress) ICEFOAMTM orthopaedic mattress which has a unique cooling technology that keeps the mattress cool in all-weather adding to the comfort of happy sleep.
It's unique design along with Tencel fabric, ICEFOAMTM, Memory Foam and PU Foam makes this mattress the perfect choice for any customer. To provide complete comfort Doctor Dreams has also introduced the Matrix Smart Recliner bed, an innovation that combines your sleeping experience with the best of technology in the category.
The other main attraction is the sleep pod, where the customers can experience the sleep solution products. A 10 years warranty, free shipping and easy unboxing are some of the features offered by Doctor Dreams. Customers can also avail for a 100 Nights Free Trial on mattresses.
Watch Video: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ko_3SPoxjvE & t=3s)
For more information on Doctor Dreams, please visit - (https://doctordreams.com).
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
