Dr Vivek Lolage receives Trendsetter 2022 award from Hon. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for excellence in proctology

You would like to read
- Dr Rekha Chaudhari's book "India's Ancient Legacy of Wellness" launched in presence of Honorable Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Smita Thackeray
- Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari honours Devang Desai Anantaum Group with Shaheed E Azam Motivational Award
- Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari honours Navnedhi Waddhwa with Shaheed - E - Azam Motivational Award 2021
- Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari unveiled the Iconic Gold trophy at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai
- Honourable Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari awarded Vijita Tewari with "Trendsetter Award 2022"
New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI/Target Media): Honorable Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, has felicitated M.D. Dr Vivek Lolage, a reputed proctologist, with the Trendsetter 2022 Award, during an event held in Mumbai last month. A prestigious news portal of India, Times Applaud, hosted the event in Mumbai.
Ancient medical science says a good digestive system is key to a healthy you and that fact is acknowledged by even the doctors of today. The gastrointestinal tract, which is a part of the digestive system, is one of the most crucial organs of your body. This is because a person with a good digestive system will always remain healthy and free from ailments. You need a proctologist, in case any problem arises in the gastrointestinal tract.
If there is any problem in the gastrointestinal tract, then the person may suffer from a serious ailment. Anorectal disease refers to disorders that affect the anus and/or rectum, the most frequent of which are hemorrhoids, anal warts, anal fissures, anorectal abscesses, and anal fistulas. Kahar Sutra therapy, is a low-risk, low-cost, and minimally invasive Ayurvedic parasurgical procedure. The therapy takes approximately 5-6 minutes, and the patient is soon released from the hospital.
The science of understanding and working with the various processes which are involved in the lower portion of gastrointestinal tract is known as colorectal exam or proctology. Usually a proctologist is recommended, if the general practitioner or the doctor is not able to find the solution to the problem. A specialized well trained medical professional, a proctologist deals with the final part of the digestive tract that is the rectum, colon and anus. A proctologist is well trained in the profession, and effectively helps people get rid of their gastrointestinal tract problems.
M.D. (https://www.drlolages.com) Dr Vivek Lolage is an expert proctologist, and reputed Ayurvedic doctor, who had a humble beginning when he started his practice in 1984 after graduating from Smt Maladevi Gauridutt Mittal Ayurvedic College, Mumbai. But, today Dr Lolage is credited with founding the Kalasiddhi Anorectal Ozone Hospital, where he heals people suffering from Anorectal problems with the help of Kahar Sutra therapy and without the use of surgery. Dr Lolage also treats his patients with the help of Ozone Therapy, and unique Ayurvedic medicines, so that they can live a better and healthier life. Kalasiddhi Anorectal Ozone Hospital, is the first and possibly only hospital dedicated to treating anorectal problems in Thane.
Dr Lolage rendered admirable service to mankind even during the Covid-19 pandemic for which Times Applaud had bestowed the Covid-19 warrior award to him. Times Applaud has again honored Dr Lolage for his remarkable achievements in the field of proctology with the Trendsetter 2022 award. Apart from Dr Lolage, Times Applaud offered the award to recognize several others leaders in a range of fields for their relevant expertise and delivery of quality, exceptional services to society.
Dr Lolage received the Trendsetter 2022 award at Governor's House Raj Bhavan in Malabar Hill, Mumbai, on February 24, 2022.
The Times Applaud team wishes Dr Vivek Lolage all the best for his future endeavors. Website: (https://www.drlolages.com)
This story is provided by Target Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Target Media)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor