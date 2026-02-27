VMPL New Delhi [India], February 27: Ludhiana-based Eastman Exports Inc, a fast-growing scaffolding manufacturing and export enterprise, has outlined an aggressive growth roadmap focused on expanding global distribution, deepening domestic market penetration, and strengthening backward integration in manufacturing. Established in 2021, the company has rapidly evolved from an export trading operation into a production-driven enterprise serving clients across the UK, Africa, the United States, and the Middle East. Operating from one of North India's key industrial hubs, the company has built a robust manufacturing ecosystem supported by advanced machinery and structured quality control systems. Over the past year, it has significantly increased in-house production capacity, reducing reliance on third-party suppliers and enhancing margin stability. The firm currently caters to high-growth domestic markets including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Pune, and Bangalore, while continuing to scale its export portfolio.

From Warehouse to Integrated Production Powerhouse Eastman Exports Inc began as a 20,000 sq. ft. warehouse operation with a 20-member team and has since expanded into a large-scale enterprise employing over 200 professionals. Its early international breakthrough order to Israel established the foundation for repeat global business, even amid global supply chain volatility. The company now focuses on compliance-led manufacturing, timely deliveries, and long-term buyer partnerships as key pillars of its expansion strategy. Founder-Led Global Market Expansion The company is led by 26-year-old founder Utsav Singal, who has steered the enterprise to approximately ₹60 crore in annual turnover within three years. A graduate of Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Utsav Singal holds a BBA and an MBA in Entrepreneurship. His academic training, combined with early operational exposure, shaped a structured and systems-oriented approach to scaling the business.

Utsav Singal has personally driven international market expansion by exhibiting at multiple trade shows in the United States and Germany, strengthening buyer relationships and understanding regulatory frameworks firsthand. His focus remains on building durable systems over rapid expansion. With biannual visits to key export markets, he continues to reinforce the company's global positioning as a reliable and compliant Indian manufacturer. Roadmap to ₹200 Crore and Beyond Looking ahead, Eastman Exports Inc aims to scale revenues to ₹200 crore by FY 2027-28 through automation, expanded production lines, and deeper international integration. The company is investing in technology upgrades, workforce skill development, and process optimization to ensure consistency across markets.

Industry observers note that as India's manufacturing ecosystem gains momentum, companies rooted in tier-2 industrial cities are increasingly contributing to export growth. Eastman Exports Inc's evolution from trading to manufacturing aligns with broader national priorities around production-led growth and supply chain resilience. With a focus on operational discipline, quality assurance, and sustained global outreach, Eastman Exports Inc is positioning itself as a next-generation scaffolding manufacturer emerging from India's industrial heartland.