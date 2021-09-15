Ecom Express launches delivery partner program empowering Gig workforce

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 15 (ANI/NewsVoir):Ecom Express, a new-age technology-driven end-to-end logistics solutions provider to the e-commerce industry, today announced the launch of its Delivery Partner Program called Ecom Sanjeev Program (ESP) aimed at creating part time work opportunities where individuals can work in flexible timings to maximize their earnings by delivering e-commerce packages to customers.

This flagship program besides empowering gig workforce will help to scale the Company's delivery capabilities in assuring speed, reliable and effective logistics solutions to deliver online-ordered products safely at customers' doorstep. Ecom Express is looking at engaging 16000+ gig workforce as independent delivery partners to handle the upcoming e-commerce festive season shipment load in key cities and districts across the country.

Any individual - fresher or experienced - can take up this part-time job for additional income by applying online using Ecom Sanjeev app available on Google Playstore. They will have flexibility to choose their preferred time slots and workdays. The delivery partner must possess a valid driving license with a vehicle, and must have a smartphone. All personal documents for enrollment can be uploaded through the app and the verification will be done at the nearest Ecom Express center.

Announcing the launch, Saurabh Deep Singla, EVP and CHRO, Ecom Express, said, "The pandemic has pushed more traditional workers towards the gig working culture, especially in the current times when the country is trying to revive its economy. As we launch the program across the country, it will add tremendous value in not only helping communities wade through the crisis and provide them with opportunities to earn but also enable the company to perform seamless end-to-end last mile distribution. With increasing cases in the state, e-commerce has taken precedence to contain the virus spread. For every Ecom delivery partner on the street, more than 50 people are safe in their homes!"

Since its pilot run last year, the program has created opportunities for 15000+ students, homemakers and individuals looking to supplement and maximize their income by delivering e-commerce packages during their spare time. Interested delivery partners can sign up, choose their own schedule, and deliver packages - all using the Ecom Sanjeev app.

For more details, please visit (https://ecomexpress.in/delivery-partner).

Ecom Express Private Limited is a leading end-to-end technology enabled logistics solutions provider to the Indian e-commerce industry. Headquartered in Gurugram, Ecom Express was incorporated in 2012 by T.A. Krishnan, Manju Dhawan, K. Satyanarayana and Late. Sanjeev Saxena with their 100+ years of cumulative experience in the Indian logistics and distribution industry. Ecom Express has its presence in all 29 states of the country and operates in over 2650 towns across 27,000+ PIN-codes in India.

The company is the first private logistics company in India to envision a full-state coverage strategy, offered in 25 states, including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. Through this deep reach strategy, the company has a capability to deliver to over 1.2 billion people.

For more information, please visit (https://ecomexpress.in)

