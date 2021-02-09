Edtech startup CATKing Institute aims to make MBA preparation easy for students

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): CATKing Educare, India's premier MBA coaching institute Founder and CEO, Sumit Singh Gandhi (Rahul) started the institute for providing the best learning facility to MBA aspirants.
The goal to initiate the CATKing Educare is not to grab the attention of MBA preparation students through fancy animation, but to provide a deep understanding of subjects.
The deep researchers and a team of Institutes believe that Education with a blend of strategy can change the way Education is perceived globally. Based out in Mumbai, CATKing facilitates students to take special learning programs virtually across the nation. It also provides the mentored learning program under which students directly speak to the experts from IIMs, SP Jain, NMIMS, JBIMS, and NIT alumni and solve their problems.
"Our core focus is to upgrade student's skills and give them the best facility to crack all the Competitive Entrance Exams. We try to work on a strategy for making every student prepared according to the applied courses, besides this our teamwork on solving all the queries on time asked by students. The plan and strategy make CATKing Educare a leading Coaching MBA institute in India," said Sumit Singh Gandhi (Rahul), the Founder and CEO, CATKing.
Sumit Singh Gandhi (Rahul) has also started the Sounds of Silence Foundation - India's first technology education NGO, empowering the hearing impaired individuals to overcome the barriers to communication that they face and providing them a new way to interact with the world. The SOS hearing impaired students get the opportunity of 2 months of training courses in Search Engine Optimisation, Email Marketing, and Data Entry.
