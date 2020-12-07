Edtech startup DebugsBunny raised Rs 1.4 Cr. angel funding led by India Angel Fund

You would like to read
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): DebugsBunny, the Edu-tech startup, that is making online coding classes accessible and affordable for students across age groups, today announced that it has completed a Rs 1.4 crore angel round of financing.
India Angel Fund led the investment round with participation from some individual angel investors too. The investment will help the company aggressively expand its reach as well as broaden and accelerate in Tier 2-3 cities and build a roadmap for the new markets.
"DebugsBunny's offering is well-timed with the rapidly increasing demand for online coding classes. And, I'm impressed how team is focused on Bharat and NOT just India and the way they are planning its market expansion where the major potential lies," said Rahul Narvekar and Narendra Firodia, from India Angel Funds, commenting on this funding.
"Information asymmetry has been the core problem with quality education in India. Students lack the resources and knowledge of the available resources in neo-middle class families. We are trying to solve this problem by trying to reach out to every last student through our platform. Offering quality education at a very affordable cost has been our core philosophy. With the same focus and momentum, we plan to increase our student base to 1 lakh in the next six months with a major focus on Tier-2 cities," said Sumit Singare, CEO, DebugsBunny.
This Angel-funding builds on an exceptional year for DebugsBunny, which saw a rapidly growing community of students, schools, and affiliate partners. DebugsBunny courseware which is designed by alumni of IIT/IIMs has received very positive feedback from students and parents alike. In the last three months, since their inception, they have got more than 10k students and 26 schools on board.
Most of their students are from tier 2 and tier 3 towns of India. With a special focus on this market, they are strengthening their foothold with their aggressive plans. The full equipped digital labs which they have set up in these places have helped them garner a good response.
"As an industry, we're just scratching the surface. 65 per cent of the Indian population live outside Tier 1 cities and 90 per cent of Indian HHs don't have a personal computer. With our inclusive approach, we are not just spreading awareness about the importance of coding as a part of early education, but we are also bridging the infrastructure gap. At present we are operating in 11 states and in next six months, we plan to operate in 26 states," said Nilesh Borole, CTO & Co-founder, DebugsBunny.
