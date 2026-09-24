PRNewswire Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 24: Efectis, a global leader in fire safety and explosion risk management, has officially launched Efectis India following the acquisition of a majority stake in AADIT, developed by entrepreneurs Mr. Anil Agarwal and Mr. Jothi Ramalingam. This strategic milestone marks a significant step in the Group's long-term commitment to the Indian market. With more than 70 years of experience as a testing institute, Efectis group has inaugurated a new fire testing facility in Chennai, dedicated to performing fire tests based on Indian, European and international standards. This is the first international fire testing laboratory in India, operated by a strong local team and supported by more than 300 fire experts from Efectis. The Group aims to support India's development ambitions by providing internationally recognised fire safety expertise tailored to local needs.

The official launch was celebrated at a high-profile event in Chennai, organised with the support of Business France, reflecting Efectis' ambition to become a trusted partner for India's rapidly evolving construction, infrastructure, industrial and energy sectors. The event, held at the Taj Club House Hotel, brought together the Consul General of France in Puducherry and Chennai, Mr. Etienne Roland-Piegue, along with representatives from industry, government institutions, technical organisations, academia and the wider French Indian business ecosystem. Throughout the event, speakers and industry professionals highlighted the need to further strengthen fire safety in India. Efectis Supporting India's Next Phase of Growth India's rapid urbanisation, large-scale infrastructure projects and industrial expansion are generating increasing demand for advanced safety, resilience and regulatory compliance solutions. In this context, Efectis India will offer a comprehensive range of services, including fire safety engineering, testing, certification, inspection, risk assessment, technical audits, training and compliance support.

Combining local presence with international experience, Efectis India will support safety improvement, developers, manufacturers, infrastructure operators, industrial facilities, energy transition projects, battery technologies and critical infrastructure. Efectis will be available to assist national and regional public authorities or their representatives in addressing evolving fire and explosion safety challenges linked to modern and scientific assessment methods. The new facility will make fire testing more accessible and cost-effective for manufacturers and project owners in India, while ensuring a direct link with recognized international and local practices. The launch comes at a time when India is accelerating investments in smart cities, industrial corridors, logistics hubs, transportation networks and clean energy infrastructure. As these projects grow in scale and complexity, this investment in India aims to strongly contribute to the improvement of Indian safety in construction, transportation and energy development, ensuring life safety, and make safer international industrial investment.

A Long-Term Commitment to India "The launch of Efectis India through a partnership with AADIT reflects our strong confidence in India's long-term growth trajectory and our commitment to supporting the country's ambitions with internationally recognised technical and scientific expertise in fire safety and risk management," said Daniel Joyeux, President of the Efectis Group "Our objective goes beyond delivering technical services. We want to build lasting partnerships with Indian stakeholders, contribute to skills development and support the creation of safer, more resilient infrastructure and industrial projects across the country. India is a strategic market for Efectis, and we look forward to working alongside our customers and partners in the years ahead."

Through engineering expertise, testing and certification capabilities, technical training and regulatory support, Efectis India is positioning itself as a trusted long-term partner for safer buildings, more resilient infrastructure and sustainable industrial growth. About Efectis Efectis is an international third-party fire safety company, covering fire and explosion testing, inspection, certification, audits, investigation and engineering. With more than 70 years of experience, more than 350 professionals operating from 28 offices, 8 fire testing laboratories, and recognition as a certification body in 35 countries, Efectis supports clients throughout the entire project lifecycle. In 2025, the Group carried out more than 20,000 tests worldwide, serving sectors including construction, infrastructure, transport, energy, logistics, industry, batteries, and nuclear facilities. Based on a very strong technical and scientific background, Efectis Group actively participates in developing European and international standards and supports the improvement of national fire safety regulations.

Contact india@efectis.com Efectis headquarter Route de l'Orme des Merisiers 91190 Saint-Aubin, France Fire And Explosion Safety Experts (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)