ELANPRO launches brand mascot

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI/PNN): Emphasising on consolidation, ELANPRO, India's leading commercial refrigeration company, recently unveiled its mascot - FROZO. The new brand mascot amalgamates the company's latest acquisitions and evolution as a holistic B2B solutions provider, under a single identity. In-sync with its foray in Nepal and Bhutan, the company envisages to enhance brand connect with this step.
- Announces foray in Nepal and Bhutan
- Plans to reach 1500 selling points by 2025
An expert who is reliable, up-to-date and helpful, Elanpro's brand mascot - Frozo is a polar bear in the brand's colour scheme of white and blue. Frozo will debut as a chatbot on the company's website. The new brand mascot will strengthen the company's after-sales experience by responding to queries and challenges pertaining to commercial refrigeration products. Frozo's name was selected by 40,000 fans who joined 'Name the Mascot' campaign on the company's social media page last month.
Speaking about the mascot, MR. SANJAY JAIN, DIRECTOR, ELANPRO said, "For over a decade, we have made customer satisfaction our prime objective. We feel now is the best time to launch our brand mascot as it will help create a connect with the existing and new markets. We expect Frozo to bring a comprehensive familiarity to Elanpro."
The company will pump in 10 per cent of its annual revenues to capture a 30 million market in Nepal and 15 million in Bhutan by 2023. ELANPRO's foray in these markets succeeds distribution set-up of the recently acquired cold storage brand - I Cold in Saudi Arabia. Further expansion plans of the company will be subject to the macro-economic and market condition.
ELANPRO has recorded a 49.8 per cent growth in the first eight months of 2022. The new brand identity is expected to further increase the purchase intent. With over 700 selling points in the country, the company plans to double its reach by 2025.
Enhancing its regional footprint, the company recently opened Experience Centers in Hyderabad, Chennai, Vishakhapatnam and Kochi. Elanpro plans to continue its local growth route by adding 50 more experience centers in the next three years.
Established in 2009, Elanpro is an organization focusing on commercial refrigeration and food-service products in India. An organization trusted by the largest names in the Hospitality, Retail and Pharma Industry, the company has a network of almost 700 channel partners in Key districts of India. Headquartered in Gurugram, the company has its corporate office in Bangalore.
Elanpro offers an international range of refrigeration and food-service solutions for hotels, restaurants, bars, coffee shops, ice cream and beverage, food retail and the healthcare segments.
sLink for the website: (https://elanpro.net)
