eMedicoz App wins Special Mention in PM Modi's #AatmaNirbharApp Innovation Challenge

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): eMedicoz app got listed in the Special Mention category in the AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge organized by the Government of India.

MeitY in partnership with Atal Innovation Mission - Niti Aayog launches Digital India AatmaNirbhar Bharat Innovate Challenge to identify the best Indian Apps that are already being used by citizens and have the potential to scale and become world class Apps in their respective categories.

eMedicoz app is the only medical education learning app in the top 5 in the eLearning category.

The app was evaluated on the basis of ease of use, robustness, security features, and scalability. The app innovation challenge was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July and saw participation from 6,940 tech entrepreneurs and startups across the country.

Challenge has received 1000 plus entries under e-learning and eMedicoz was in the top 5 mentioned by the Jury.

Commenting on the exciting news Dr Sumer Sethi, Founder eMedicoz who himself is an edupreneur and practicing Radiologist, said, "It is an honor to be in the list of top 5 eLearning apps in India. We are grateful to all our students over the years for giving us an opportunity to share knowledge. India is the world's fastest-growing smartphone market and we are proud of being part of this challenge and support AatmaNirbhar initiative of the Indian government."

eMedicoz was launched in 2018 and has 2.5lac plus users on the app. The app is available on both android and iOS. The majority of these users are verified Doctors and medical students.

With the help of this app, medical students get insightful knowledge and discuss cases/questions on an interactive forum. Budding doctors get an idea about the latest technology and development in the field of medicine.

This app helps to bridge the gap amongst medical students preparing for various career opportunities at the post-doctoral level and provides them a common platform where they can get all useful information in one place and prepare for common national level examinations like NEET PG, NEXT.

Through this app, students get the opportunity to discuss medical cases with their seniors and peers across the world. This app has many innovative features like Two way interactive teaching platform, Interactive forum for discussion, innovative features like Question Bank, and Flashcards for medical students.

Unique features of this app also include practical courses for medical students and resident Doctors where they can learn practical skills and even present Live Patient cases to the senior doctors.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)