Empuls by Xoxoday now available on Microsoft AppSource

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Xoxoday, Make Everyday Rewarding, today announced the availability of Empuls on (https://appsource.microsoft.com/en-us) Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.

Empuls, the all-in-one employee engagement platform, enables a holistic approach to employee engagement. Empuls helps leaders make data-driven informed decisions on employee engagement activities, identify areas of improvement, and build the desired organizational culture. The Empuls App on AppSource enables Microsoft Teams users to connect, align, empower, celebrate, and motivate their employees through the flow of their work using the salient features of Empuls such as:

- Employee Surveys comprising eNPS, Engagement Surveys, and Employee Lifecycle Surveys to seek frequent employee feedback and take research-backed corrective measures to improve the eNPS, employee engagement and experience.

-Employee Rewards System to motivate employees through meaningful rewards, gifts, and experiences. Empuls's customizable rewards system also includes a global catalog of 20,000+ reward options and facilitates easy redemption.

-Employee Recognition Programs to foster a culture of recognition in the organization and promote a healthy competition by gamifying recognition through leaderboards, badges, and points.

-Employee Perks and Discounts Platform that facilitates organizations to extend their employees' disposable income by providing exclusive discounts on all their planned and unplanned expenses.

Commenting about the availability of Empuls on Microsoft App source, Manoj Agarwal, Co-founder, and Chief Product Officer, Xoxoday, said, "Microsoft's commitment to working with partners is helping drive digital transformation for people, organizations and industries around the world. Together with Microsoft, we are working to help customers transform their businesses, and we're delivering impactful, human-centered solutions to the market every day."

"Through Microsoft AppSource, customers around the world can easily find tailored line-of-business partner solutions that work with the products they already use," said Toby Bowers, General Manager, Business Applications Group, Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome Empuls solution to the growing AppSource ecosystem."

(https://www.xoxoday.com/?utm_source=BWire & amp;utm_medium=PR & amp;utm_campaign=Xoxoday%2BPB & amp;utm_id=2022_04_monthly) Xoxoday is a rapidly growing fintech SaaS firm that propels business growth while focusing on human motivation. (https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223005768/en/Xoxoday-Raises-US-30-Million-From-Giift-and-Apis-Partners-to-Help-Businesses-Make-Every-Day-of-Their-Growth-Story-Rewarding) Backed by Giift and Apis Partners Growth Fund II, Xoxoday offers a suite of three products - Plum, (https://www.empuls.io/?utm_source=BWire & amp;utm_medium=PR & amp;utm_campaign=Xoxoday%2BPB & amp;utm_id=2022_04_monthly) Empuls, and (https://www.getcompass.ai/?utm_source=BWire & amp;utm_medium=PR & amp;utm_campaign=Xoxoday%2BPB & amp;utm_id=2022_04_monthly) Compass. Xoxoday works with more than 2000 clients across 10+ countries and over 2.5 million users. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Xoxoday is a 320+ strong team with four global offices in San Francisco, Dublin, Singapore, and New Delhi.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)