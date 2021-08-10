Entries open for India's largest "Teacher of the Year" awards

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 10 (ANI/News Voir): (https://www.teachmint.com) Teachmint, India's largest live teaching platform, has launched the first season of their "Teacher of the Year" awards - India's first awards that recognise the growth and achievements of teachers at all levels. It's a first-of-its-kind initiative which not just felicitates schools and its teachers but also independent tutors and coaching institutes for their continuous efforts to ensure unhindered learning in the last 12 months. The winners will receive prizes worth INR 20 lakhs for end-to-end digitization of their classrooms from Teachmint.

1 winner and 5 runner-ups will be declared in each of the 3 main categories:

* Best Educator

* Best Coaching Institute

* Best School/College

These awards are designed to be completely transparent through a public voting system where students and their parents can show their support for teachers who have made a difference in their learning. Nominations period for these awards commenced on 01 August, 2021 and will end on 15 August, 2021, while the voting period will end on 31 August, 2021 and the winners will be declared on Teachers day this year, i.e. 05 September 2021. In just a week since launching, Teachmint has received entries from over 6000 teachers in India from 3000+ cities like Bangalore, New Delhi, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Kota, Bhopal, Jammu, Tezpur among others

Launching these awards, Divyansh Bordia, Co-founder & COO at Teachmint said, "We launched these awards because we strongly believe that teachers need a platform that recognises their relentless efforts. Especially independent and after-school educators and institutes who are rarely recognised beyond their group of students, despite playing a pivotal role in their learning journey. We wanted to create a holistic platform that appreciates, encourages and rewards them. In just 3 days since launching, we have seen a phenomenal response and countless messages not just from teachers but also their students who have been proactively nominating their teachers to show their appreciation!"

"We will be empowering the winners with end-to-end digitization of their classrooms along with the best-in-class gadgets to help them run hassle-free virtual classrooms. This also includes free access to our premium institute product called Teachmint for Institute that allows schools, colleges & large institutions to manage digital classrooms seamlessly," he also added.

In its inaugural edition, the Teacher of the Year awards will recognize contributions of individuals or institutes across domains such as K-12 education, sports, arts, performing arts and specialized courses among others.

Teachmint is a mobile and video-first teaching platform built exclusively to help teachers digitise their classrooms. In just over 12 months, the platform has recorded more than 10,00,000 teachers registration from over 5000 cities and towns in India, making it the single largest online teaching platform outside China. Teachmint allows the teacher to have complete control of the live class, share study materials and conduct digital tests as effortlessly as in a real classroom. The platform is available in 11 different Indian languages, making it easy for teachers and students to use the language of their comfort to navigate the platform.

Awards criteria

* Nomination and voting is completely free

* All nominations and voting will take place only on the official website

* The awards are open for all teachers in India, and not restricted to just those on Teachmint, including those teaching offline or online

* Participants have to be Indian citizens

* Participants have to have an active classroom today

Teachmint was founded by Mihir Gupta, Payoj Jain, Divyansh Bordia and Anshuman Kumar - alumni of IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi with executive experience at OYO, McKinsey, Swiggy and Roposo. The founding team's vision is to democratize online education by making online teaching easy and in-turn, increase access to quality teachers for students in India and abroad. Teachmint offers a mobile-first video-first experience that enables teachers to create a digital persona of every classroom out there. Through Teachmint, teachers are able to deliver live online classes, ensure continuous student engagement, automate their admin workflows and manage cash flows.

By enabling teachers to seamlessly digitize their classrooms, Teachmint is on the path to create the largest teacher-student network in India and abroad. Within a year of its launch, more than 10,00,000 teachers from 5,000+ cities and towns have signed up on Teachmint from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir to Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

