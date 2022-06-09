ETS holds capacity-building webinars with CBSE on best practices in test development and psychometrics

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): ETS, the world's largest private nonprofit educational research, assessment and learning organization, delivered a webinar series to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on test development, assessment design and item analysis which concluded on June 8.
Doug Baldwin, Senior Strategic Advisor, and Eugenio Gonzalez, Principal Research Project Manager, of ETS's Research and Development division, created a set of four instructional videos for participants and led two live online Q & A sessions attended by approximately 90 CBSE staff and associates.
"These webinars provided a valuable opportunity to impart our expertise in assessment design, development, administration, interpretation and use to help advance educational assessment in the Indian education system," said Kadriye Ercikan, Vice President, Research and Measurement Sciences. "We look forward to continuing to work with CBSE and World Bank to support the growth of India's assessment system to further opportunities for all Indian learners."
ETS develops and administers a variety of educational assessments, products and services for government agencies, academic institutions and corporations around the world. ETS products include the (https://www.ets.org/toefl) TOEFL iBT® and TOEFL® Essentials™ tests, (https://www.ets.org/gre) GRE® General and Subject Tests, and (https://www.ets.org/toeic) TOEIC® tests, among others. Late last year, ETS also announced the formation of ETS India to expand its global footprint and better serve its stakeholders in this crucial market.
Ann Kennedy, Director, Client Management, ETS and DrJoseph Emmanuel, Academic Director, CBSE, opened the online sessions where the ETS research team provided in-depth responses and insights to questions submitted by the CBSE attendees around the video series.
"We appreciate ETS's time and thoroughness to deliver a series of videos and presentations that offer their decades of expertise in the test development space," said Dr Joseph Emmanuel, Director, Academic, CBSE. "We have gained tremendous insights by participating in this activity and hope to engage with ETS again on future endeavours."
The World Bank played a key role in facilitating the collaboration between ETS and CBSE, which aims to improve the overall assessment ecosystem of India to ensure high-quality measures of assessment that are fair, valid and reliable.
To learn more about ETS's products and services, please visit(https://www.ets.org).
At ETS, we advance quality and equity in education for people worldwide by creating assessments based on rigorous research. ETS serves individuals, educational institutions and government agencies by providing customized solutions for teacher certification, English-language learning, and elementary, secondary and postsecondary education, and by conducting education research, analysis and policy studies. Founded as a nonprofit in 1947, ETS develops, administers and scores more than 50 million tests annually - including the TOEFL® and TOEIC® tests, the GRE® tests and The Praxis Series® assessments - in more than 180 countries, at over 9,000 locations worldwide.
ETS India, based in Delhi, India, is a subsidiary of ETS headquartered in Princeton, NJ, USA. ETS India is bringing the organization's wide-ranging expertise in education and learning to test takers and learners throughout the region. The staff of ETS India offer deep expertise and insight into delivering high-quality learning and assessment solutions as well as new business opportunities to organizations, institutions and individuals in the country.
