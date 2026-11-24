BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24: The conversation around skin aging in India often sits at two extremes: correcting visible signs of aging in the pursuit of younger-looking skin, or embracing the natural process of aging without looking deeper into the science of skin health. Eucerin India aims to bridge this gap with the launch of its new Epicelline Serum, encouraging a more informed, pro-aging approach to skin longevity that looks beyond visible lines to understand and address skin aging at a deeper level.

Backed by 17 years of epigenetic research and patented Age Clock Technology, Epicelline Serum is designed to reactivate the skin's youth genes and help reverse the skin's age clock. At the heart of the formulation is Epicelline, a patented ingredient that works alongside Hyaluronic Acid, which helps plump deep wrinkles, and Glycine Saponin, which supports the skin's natural production of Hyaluronic Acid. Together, the three key ingredients target 10 visible signs of skin aging, bringing science-led innovation to the pursuit of healthier-looking skin for longer.