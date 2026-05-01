VMPL New Delhi [India], May 1: EuroSchool, one of India's leading K-12 school networks, announced an outstanding performance in the ICSE Grade 10 and Grade 12 Board Examinations 2026, reaffirming its commitment to balanced schooling and future-ready learning, with a remarkable 100% pass result across both grades. The highest score in Grade 10 stood at 99.40%, with 3 toppers - Trisha Nilesh Sawant, Kashvi Singhla, and Ananya Sumith from the Thane campus, while the Grade 12 highest score reached 99.00%, achieved by Sara Shukla from the Undri campus, along with Aditya Aba Gunjal and Aditi Ashish Damaraju from the Wakad ICSE campus, setting strong benchmarks for academic excellence across the network.

More than 270 students across the EuroSchool network secured centum across subjects, while every campus delivered strong academic performance with consistently high results, reflecting a robust overall academic achievement across the network. This performance stands as a powerful testament to EuroSchool's philosophy of enabling every learner to discover their true potential while building academic excellence with confidence and clarity A significant number of students across both grades scored above 95%, highlighting EuroSchool's focus on enabling every learner to achieve their full potential with confidence and clarity. A defining highlight of this year's results was the consistent performance. In Grade 10, Thane led with three toppers scoring 99.40%, followed by strong outcomes from Airoli and Wakad ICSE campuses with top scores of 99.20%.

In Grade 12, the Undri and Wakad ICSE campus stood out with the highest score of 99.00%, achieved by Sara Shukla from Undri campus in Science Stream, Aditya Aba Gunjal (pursuing Electrical Engg. / International Finance) and Aditi Ashish Damaraju (pursuing Law / Psychology) from the Wakad ICSE campus also secured top scores of 99.00%. Students also demonstrated exceptional subject-wise performance across campuses, with Shravani Navin Virkar (Airoli) securing 100 in Political Science, Sara Shukla (Undri) achieving 100 scores in Physics, Chemistry, and Physical Education along with 99 in Biology, and Sanvi Udawat (Undri) scoring 100 in Sociology. Speaking on Grade 10 results, Dr. Jyotsna Mayadas, Principal, EuroSchool Thane said, "We are filled with immense pleasure and pride to see the sterling results of our students' performance at both the ISC and ICSE Board examinations. At EuroSchool, our focus goes beyond scores as we aim to build confidence,courage and curiosity, as our children discover themselves and pursue lifelong learning.

Trisha Nilesh Sawant, EuroSchool Thane, Grade 10 Topper (99.40%), added: "The learning approach at EuroSchool helped me truly understand concepts instead of just memorising them. This made a big difference during exams, as I felt confident applying what I had learned. The constant encouragement from my teachers also kept me focused and motivated throughout." Kashvi Singhla, EuroSchool Thane, Grade 10 Topper (99.40%), added: "EuroSchool's approach to learning encouraged me to think deeply and stay curious. Instead of focusing only" Ananya Sumith, EuroSchool Thane, Grade 10 Topper (99.40%), added: "The emphasis on understanding concepts rather than memorising them made a big difference during my preparation and exams."

Sharing her thoughts on Grade 12 results, Ms. Seema Bahukhandi, Principal, EuroSchool Undri said: "These results reflect not just academic excellence, but the strength of a well-rounded learning ecosystem. We are committed to building environments where students are encouraged to think critically, apply knowledge, and grow with confidence. The performance of EuroSchool students this year is a testament to that philosophy in action." Sharing her thoughts on Grade 12 results Ms Renuka Dutta, Principal, Wakad ICSE said: Our students results reflect disciplined learning, conceptual clarity, and continuous support from teachers. At EuroSchool Wakad ICSE, we emphasise understanding over rote learning, ensuring students are well-prepared not just for exams, but for future academic challenges with confidence.

Reflecting on her achievement, Sara Shukla, EuroSchool Pune, Undri Grade 12 Topper (99.00%), said: "Being part of the integrated course allowed me to balance my ICSE academics alongside IIT preparation in a structured way. The way concepts were broken down and reinforced through application helped me stay consistent across both, enabling me to approach my board exams with clarity and confidence rather than pressure." Aditya Aba Gunjal, EuroSchool Pune, Wakad ICSE Grade 12 Topper (99.00%), said: "The strong academic guidance and focus on conceptual understanding helped me stay consistent and perform with confidence throughout the examination journey." Aditi Ashish Damaraju, EuroSchool Pune, Wakad ICSE Grade 12 Topper (99.00%), added: "EuroSchool's structured learning environment and continuous support from teachers played a key role in helping me achieve this result."

Alongside academic success, students have built well-rounded profiles, actively engaging in leadership initiatives, sports, and creative pursuits demonstrating EuroSchool's commitment to holistic development. As students take the next step in their academic journeys, EuroSchool remains focused on enabling them to navigate future opportunities with confidence, adaptability, and a strong foundation of knowledge. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)