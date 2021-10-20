Excelra announces addition of Sudip Nandy to its board of directors

You would like to read
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): Excelra, a leading Data and Analytics provider for Life Science organizations, announced the appointment of Sudip Nandy to the company's board of directors effective 1st October 2021.
Nandy is an acclaimed business leader with over 30 years of experience in global strategy, enterprise building, and investments. He is currently a Senior Advisor, and has previously served as Managing Director and Operating Partner at private equity firm ChrysCapital, a leading investment firm with approximately $4 billion of assets under management.
During his tenure as Operating partner, he was Executive Chairman of California headquartered Infogain Corporation and Board Member at Liquid Hub Inc, a part of Capgemini. In addition, Nandy is a Director on the Board of GeBBS Healthcare that provides revenue cycle management services for healthcare providers in the United States of America.
Earlier, Nandy was the CEO and Chairman (India) for Aricent, a KKR owned company. As the former Chief Strategy Officer and Head of M & A at Wipro, he successfully led several mergers and acquisitions that enabled the company to become one of the leading IT services firms globally. During his tenure at Wipro, he was also the President of Technology, Media & Telecom SBU and led the high-growth global business unit focused on Engineering Services.
"Sudip brings remarkable leadership experience working with technology-led innovation-focused companies. We are excited to welcome him to the Excelra Board of Directors," said Mr. D. S. Brar, Chairman of the Board. "We believe his distinguished track record in helping build high-growth global organizations and his guidance on strategically managing organic and inorganic growth will be a great asset to Excelra."
Nandy said, "Most innovation today is driven by the intersection of technologies. The path-breaking disruptions that lead to progress are heavily influenced by the confluence of deep technology and deep domain. I am very excited to join the Board of Excelra, an organization that partners with Life Sciences to drive transformation in exciting and unimaginable ways with Big Data and Artificial Intelligence."
Nandy holds a Bachelors' Degree in Physics with Honors from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, and another one in Electrical Technology and Electronics from the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. He also has an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.
