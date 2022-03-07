'EximAnything' launches a 360-degree solution platform for import-export logistics

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI/SRV): Revolutionary B2B service platform 'EximAnything', offers a wide range of EXIM services and solutions like finding appropriate global markets, assisting and minimizing paperwork, expediting transit, reduce transit costs to existing/new importers and exporters. With a vision to change the landscape of international trade, EximAnything aims to make export-import simple and straightforward so that anyone can export-import anything from anywhere. From SMEs to large corporations, EximAnything provides end-to-end flexible solutions to facilitate export-import quickly and securely.
Driven by data and technology, EximAnything consists of highly efficient and experienced manpower in the business. With changing trade laws, regulations, sanctions, paperwork, etc., international trade has a reputation of being unwelcoming for importers and exporters. However, EximAnything provides holistic solutions with a hassle-free and 360-degree approach.
For first-time exporters and importers, expanding their business to global markets can be both stressful and overwhelming. At EximAnything, the in-house team of export-import representatives are experts in international trade laws and shipment regulations and provide an end-to-end solution to the clients. Assisted through various stages of export and import, EximAnything help in identifying international target markets, best shipment routes, freight forwarders, importer/customer selection, and contract negotiation, applying for import and export code, custom clearance, and other areas for new exporters. For existing exporters and importers, import-export consultants at EximAnything help minimize paperwork, speed up transit, cut red tape, new international market, and reduce existing shipment costs.
Highlighting the brand's offerings and key USPs, Mohit Jindal, CEO,EximAnything said, "At EximAnything, we first understand our client's shipping requirements and determine whether they need door-to-door shipping services, customs clearance, or both. If required, we prepare the bills of lading, organize forwarding services, customs clearance, and handle other red tape to give our customers a hassle-free experience."
Jindal further added, "EximAnything is a secure platform where global exporters and importers connect and share information about their products and services. Our international trade experts handle all the red tape, documentation, clearance, other trade formalities and simplify the EXIM process for exporters & importers. With a provision of a mobile application alongside the website, makes it easily accessible for buyers and sellers."
Understanding the highly competitive market, EximAnything provides efficient and economical warehousing solutions A reliable and robust supply chain partner, EximAnything's varied solutions can help one to substantially upscale their business.
To know more, please visit the website of Eximanything Ecart Private Limited -(https://eximanything.com)
