PNN New Delhi [India], July 16: As organizations face an increasing wave of cyber threats capable of attacking multiple systems within hours, EY India today announced the launch of EY Cyber Performance Management (CPM); first integrated cyber platform developed by a professional services firm. CPM combines AI and cybersecurity on a single platform while ensuring data sovereignty, cost efficiency, and full operational control. Designed to help organizations identify and address cyber threats before attacks occur, it provides the necessary decision intelligence that highlights what is exploitable, how attacks could chain across systems, what leads to business risk and where the impact will ultimately land. By translating exposure into financial insights, it enables decision intelligence.

- Enables organisations to analyse, measure and govern cyber risk through a single window framework - Drives 30-50% faster response times and up to 65% analyst efficiency gains, with integration across 50+ security tool Rohan Sachdev, Partner and Consulting Leader, EY India, said, "As cyber risk grows in scale and AI reshapes the business landscape, organisations need an approach that goes beyond fragmented tools and siloed decision-making. EY Cyber Performance Management is designed to address this market gap by bringing together enterprise-grade AI, integrated visibility and risk quantification in a unified platform. It enables organisations to translate cyber exposure into clear business outcomes, empowering CXOs to prioritise decisively, act with speed and build resilient, future-ready organizations."

CPM delivers measurable impact across complex enterprise environments by transforming fragmented security operations into intelligence-led decisioning. With seamless integration across 50+ security tools, the platform enables organizations to unify visibility and act with speed and precision. Clients have reported a 45-60% reduction in alert noise, 30-50% faster response times, and 50-65% improvement in analyst efficiency, alongside a 30-50% reduction in mean time to respond. In addition, organizations are achieving 45-55% reduction in total cost of ownership by consolidating 5-8 disparate tools, while reaching up to 90% regulatory audit readiness. Murali Rao, Partner and Cyber Leader, EY India, said, "Today cyber risk has evolved into a critical business issue with the potential to escalate in hours across systems. Many organizations still lack clear, real-time visibility into what they are exposed to and how quickly that exposure can translate into impact. These gaps are increasingly resulting in tangible financial and regulatory consequences. CPM addresses this challenge by bringing clarity and financial context to cyber risk, enabling defenders, board and regulators to take timely, informed and defensible decisions before threats turn into losses."

EY CPM is built to help organizations strengthen their cyber resilience quickly and effectively. With flexible deployment options, cost-efficient approach, it can be adopted with ease across a wide range of business environments. Designed to work seamlessly with existing systems, the platform provides organizations with greater visibility into cyber risks while supporting ongoing compliance and regulatory requirements helping leaders make informed decisions with confidence in an increasingly complex threat landscape. About EY - EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society, and the planet while building trust in capital markets. Enabled by data, AI, and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow. EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy, and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multidisciplinary network, and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

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