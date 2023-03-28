Fame Finders honored 25 inspiring coaches who are transforming the lives of people

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI/SRV): They aware us of when we are going wrong, save us from mental obstacles, make us realize our potential, and help us overcome hurdles. These are the inspiring coaches of our country who help people succeed by overcoming failures. Today, we have listed the top 25 coaches of the year who have transformed multiple lives by instilling fresh perspectives through their excellent skills and strategies.

1. SIDDHANT RAI SIKAND - Bodybuilder, Certified Fitness Model, YouTuber, and Influencer

Siddhant is known for his expertise in bodybuilding and nutrition. He's an ACE-certified coach offering personalized exercise and diet plans. With 140K YouTube subscribers and 80K Instagram followers, Siddhant inspires a healthy lifestyle.

2. Dr STANNY PINTO BHARTIYA - Educationalist

Dr Stanny Pinto Bhartiya is an Educationalist, Confidence specialist, Planner, Visionary, Futurist, Thought Instigator, Multi-industry linguist, Motivational speaker, Life-Coach, Storyteller & a Corporate Trainer cum Business consultant, specializing in establishing & managing high-quality educational institutions. Has proven credentials of over 30 years in transforming lives & inspiring young minds through workshops on Parenting, Money Management, Relationships & Attitudinal training.

3. SHIVI ARORA - Women's Health Coach

Shivi is a certified Women's Health Coach empowering women to take control of their health and well-being. She specializes in stress and weight management & offers a holistic approach with personalized coaching, nutrition, and fitness plans.

4. YUG VERMA - Strength & Movement Coach

Yug Verma is a Certified Strength & Movement Coach helping individuals reach their physical potential. With over ten years of experience, he specializes in custom strength training & injury rehabilitation. His approach is rooted in science & he's dedicated to educating & empowering clients to achieve their full potential.

5. MOHAMMED AZMAT - Powerlifting Athlete

Mohamed Azmat is a powerlifting athlete with 22 years of management experience. Represented India in four World and 3 Asian Championships, and he won gold and silver medals for India. Azmat set a world record in 2018 by deadlifting 295kgs in the 100kg masters 1 full powerlifting category.

6. ROHINI PUNDE - Fitness Coach

Rohini is a 50-year-old marathon runner with five half marathons under her belt. She is an experienced trainer who enjoys pushing herself and others to their limits. She has trained over 3000 clients. With a background in art, Rohini keeps clients motivated and engaged with her creative skills.

7. VINAY TIWARI - Mathematics Teacher

Vinay Tiwari also called VT Sir is a famous Mathematics Teacher in North India. He has produced more than 1200 IITians in the last 9 years of his career including AIR 8 in 2017.

He now runs an individual Mathematics tuition center in Kanpur with excellent quality education via offline/online both ways.

8. AARTI TECKCHANDANI - Life & Relationship Coach & Author

Aarti empowers women by showing them the best versions of themselves and getting their Identity and Respect back. She is on a mission to impact 10,000 lives/women. She also helps them to live the life they deserve by showing the guiding light for their Relationships and making it from good to best. She is the author of "Rebuilding Relationships."

9. SURESH SHETYE - Business Coach

Suresh Shetye is a licensee and partner of ActionCOACH Global, USA, a global leader in business coaching. He has over four decades of rich experience in strategic HR and business coaching/consulting. His diagnostic-based Action Coaching Framework has helped his clients successfully convert business pain areas into pleasure areas with guaranteed results. His two books are Amazon best sellers. Suresh is on a mission to 'help 1 L business owners to grow their businesses and live a life of abundance'.

10. PRERNNA KALRA - Nutritionist and Wellness Coach

Prernna is a Certified Nutritionist with and Specialization in Ayurvedic diets and Modern Nutrition, committed to attaining fitness and healthy being holding 6 years of experience in handling Clients. Her Diet Plans are based on homemade meals and Satvik Ahara

She is specialized in Weight Management, Day to Day Health Challenges and Ayurvedic diets

Prernna builds special personalized diet plans according to the need of an individual. Promote healthy eating from your kitchen shelf for multiple health conditions.

11. SONU PRASAD - Founder of Supercoachtalks

Supercoachtalks is a platform that helps people transform and find their hidden potential to excel in their lives.

He motivates people to slay in business, studies, and personal development. He has also been awarded as young coach of the year in the India coaching Awards 2021.

12. SANDEEP GUPTA - Consciousness Amplifier, Coach & Speaker

Sandeep empowers leaders and businesses to move from the ordinary to the EXTRAORDINARY and develop the needed COMPETITIVE EDGE for sustained success, growth, and happiness. In his career spanning 40+ years, he has coached 1000s across the globe and has also spoken on various global forums.

13. Dr. RANJAN MODI - Cardiologist

Dr Modi (MD, DM) is a gold medallist Interventional Cardiologist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi. He is trained in coronary, peripheral, structural interventions ( TAVR ), intravascular imaging, pacemaker, and ICD implantation.

He has more than 40 international, and national publications and chapters in cardiology books and has won numerous accolades. He is also co-founder of Superscrubs, medical apparel company, and runs a charitable NGO, " Save the Heart Foundation."

14. AMIT AGGARWAL - Educationist

Amit Aggarwal is a career counselor and an education consultant. He empowers students by providing them with personalized advising and academic guidance. He is the director of the Alaknanda Institute of Education.

The institute helps students find the best-fit information for 35000+ colleges available on the website via its Unique profile-based college recommendations engine.

15. Dr SHAMA HUSSAIN - Life Coach

An Eminent Life Coach - Dr Shama Hussain is the Founder & GLOBAL CEO of the International Institute of Influencers. To promote the message "Education for Life, not just for Living, She has initiated a unique vision "HUMANIZATION OF EDUCATION".As an International Coach, she is building a Big family of Influencers spreading the ripples of humanizing education worldwide. She has given more than 3000 Motivational Talks and received 1000+ National and International awards for her work.

16. Dr AMIT DUA - Life Coach & Author

Dr Amit Dua is currently working as an Assistant professor in the Computer Science Department of BITS Pilani where he has been teaching for over six years. Dr. Amit is the Honorary Adjunct Distinguished Scientist-Professor and Head of the Blockchain Branch (India) at SIRG. As an educator, he has trained over 6000 students. Dr. Amit is a certified life coach and advanced Pranic healer. He is living to fulfill his mission to help 10 Million people realize their true potential.

17. POORVA - Holistic Healer & Life Coach

Consulting support to people in palliative care, battling degenerative or life-threatening diseases like cancer manage stress, cope with anxiety and uncertainty, navigate through emotions, and integrate present reality with past and future plans.

Empowering people with Obesity, Body Image issues or Autoimmune disorders enhance their appearance, overcome inner barriers, handle bullying, develop resilience, & build confidence.

18. ARVIND KUMAR - Aviation Expert

Arvind Kumar started his career in Aviation Industry in 2004 with Indian Airlines in the security department. He started his own training center MAK Airways, in 2014, which is a DGCA Approved training organization for Pilots, Engineers, Cabin Crew & Ground Staff. The institution trains aspirants nationwide at a minimum cost.

He has been recently honored with the Entrepreneur Excellence Award by the Governor of Rajasthan Shri and Kalraj Mishra Promising Icon Award in 2022.

19. G S KUMAR - Corporate LinkedIn Trainer & Job Search Consultant

G.S. Kumar is the Founder, LinkedIn Trainer, and Job Search Consultant at www.gskumar.com. G.S. Kumar and his team help people explore Mid-Career and Leadership Options, Select Career Choices or Career Change, and Help Job Seekers through the Hidden Job Market network.

He offers LinkedIn lead generation services for start-ups, job search consulting, and generating Interviews from Hidden Job Markets and is committed to delivering measurable results within 30 days.

20. DHRITIMAN CHAKRABORTY - Author, ICF Certified Life, and Executive Coach

Dhritiman is an International Coaching Federation (ICF) Certified Life and Executive Coach with 22+ years of corporate experience and 4 years of Coaching and Training experience. Dhritiman is also a keynote speaker in various seminars and educational institutes.

Dhritiman has conducted training sessions on various soft skills with participants from Banking, IT, FMCG, and Business Entrepreneurs, and various sessions for aspirants to scale up their life skills and meet their career goals.

21. ROHIT KHANNA - Trainer / Facilitator / Instructor

Rohit Khanna has 32+ years of work experience and more than 26 years in the Aviation Industry.

He is a versatile Trainer / Facilitator / Instructor, an approved instructor by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and conducts classes for Pilots, Cabin Crew, Engineers, and Ground Staff. He also holds various certificates in contrasting fields like IELTS, Personality Development, etc. He has held various positions in management and also was a Cabin Safety Inspector with DGCA.

22. Dr PLABITA CHELLENG - Cytopathologist

Dr Plabita Chelleng is the Lab Director at Suraksha Diagnostics, a leading CAP-accredited Eastern India leading Diagnostic Chain, and a visiting Consultant Cytopathologist and Histopathologist at the downtown hospital, a premier NABH and NABL accredited hospital in North East. She is a Senior Pathologist who independently leads a Diagnostic Laboratory and is a member of the Heart Care Society of Assam.

23. VIDDYA RAGOTRA - Relationship & Life Coach

Viddya Ragotra has dedicated her entire life to helping others. She understands how important it is for people to have a coach to transform their lives and achieve their goals. Viddya has designed her business so that everyone can benefit from her experience and skills. Through one on one coaching and online resources, she helps people to take control of their relationships by helping them to navigate through common relationship challenges.

24.CA SHANKAR GHANSHAMDAS ANDANI - Tax Consultant & Author

CA Shankar Ghansahamdas Andani is a chartered accountant by profession. With his expertise, he has been appointed as an income tax and GST consultant of Shree Sai Baba Sansthan Trust Shirdi for the last 15 years.

He has also been awarded the best CA for the year 2022 from OASIS world records, Bhartiya Seva Ratna Award by the Global Scholar Foundation, and has been selected for 100 Powerful Personalities 2022 By Glantor X Media.

25. AMIT GURSALE - Career Coach, Group Facilitator & Behavioural Expert

Amit is a seasoned coach with over 22 years of experience in the domain of people development & strategic business value addition. He empowers people to be accountable as a performer in their preferred areas. He is a Mechanical Engineer from V.J.T.I. and gold medallist, M.B.A. in H.R. and behavioral sciences from NMIMS University, who has a blend of corporate stature and independent professional experience.

