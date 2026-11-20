SMPL Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 20: Applications for the One-Year LL.M. programme at Symbiosis Law School, Pune (SLS Pune), a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), are closing soon. Registration and payment for the Symbiosis All India Admission Test (AIAT), which is mandatory for admission to the programme, closes on December 4, 2026 (Friday). In the previous admission cycle, the programme received 1,093 applications for 100 seats. With a legacy spanning 50 years, SLS Pune is ranked 7th in the NIRF Law Rankings 2025, Ministry of Education, Government of India. It was one of the pioneering institutions in the country to introduce a One-Year LL.M. programme, in 2013, offered through the Centre for Postgraduate Legal Studies with the objective of creating research-centric intellectuals and academicians. The programme emphasises an interdisciplinary approach to the study of law and gives students the option of a cafeteria approach to specialisation.

Applicants must hold a Three-Year or Five-Year LL.B. degree from any recognised university or Institution of National Importance with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade. Candidates from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes require a minimum of 45% marks. Candidates who have appeared for the final year LL.B. examination may also apply, subject to submission of a passing certificate meeting the same marks criteria by the announced date. The programme works in association with the Symbiosis Centre for Advanced Legal Studies and Research (SCALSAR), which runs across three clusters, Science, Technology and Innovation Law; Rule of Law in Context; and Comparative Law, and hosts SYMROLIC, the institute's annual international research conference. In 2024 and 2025, around 203 articles affiliated to SIU Pune were published, including 156 in Scopus and Web of Science journals. The institute's international profile is anchored by the Jean Monnet Chair on EU Climate Justice Law, Governance, Management and Policy and four Erasmus+ CBHE KA2 projects awarded by the European Union. LL.M. students take compulsory European Union Law and Human Rights Law courses and receive legal writing and research training from US faculty.

SLS Pune's Career & Professional Development Cell supports LL.M. students with placements, internships, and guidance for JAG, NET, Civil Services and Judiciary examinations. LL.M. students have secured placements with companies including Cummins India, JM Financial, IndusInd Bank, Mercedes-Benz, Bajaj Allianz, Ernst & Young and PwC. The programme's graduates have entered the corporate sector, law firms, academia, advanced research, the Army and the judicial services. "The One-Year LL.M. at SLS Pune is designed for graduates who want to take their legal training further through research, specialisation and an international outlook. With applications closing on December 4, we would encourage every interested candidate to complete the process in time, so that we can welcome a new batch of scholars to a programme built to prepare research-centric legal minds," said Prof. (Dr.) Shashikala Gurpur, Director, Symbiosis Law School, Pune, and Dean, Faculty of Law, Symbiosis International (Deemed University).

The programme has a sanctioned intake of 140 students (approval in process). It is a full-time, non-residential, one-year course delivered in English, structured across two semesters. Students choose from 12 specialisations, including Business and Corporate Law, Innovation, Technology and Intellectual Property Law, EU Law and International Law, Climate Change Law and Policy, AI and Law, and Transnational Justice and Dispute Resolution. A specialisation is offered subject to a minimum of five admissions in the group. Admission Process: The AIAT is scheduled for December 19, 2026 (Saturday), from 9:00 to 10:45 AM, in Centre-Based Test (CBT) mode at select centres across India. Admit cards will be available from December 11, 2026 (Friday). The written test carries 70% weightage and comprises objective and subjective components assessing aptitude for teaching, research, legal aptitude and basic legal knowledge, over 105 minutes.

Shortlisted candidates will then take the online Personal Interaction (PI), which carries 30% weightage and lasts approximately 10 minutes, on January 4 and 5, 2027 (Monday and Tuesday). It assesses personal attributes, fitment, work experience, publications and the Statement of Purpose. Documents can be uploaded on the portal from December 30, 2026 to January 2, 2027. Dates are subject to change, and candidates should refer to symlaw.ac.in for updates. Registration Process and Fee: The AIAT registration fee is ₹2,150, with an additional ₹1,000 for each institution applied to, payable online by the closing date, December 4, 2026 (Friday), 11:59 pm. Candidates are also required to upload a Statement of Purpose (not exceeding 250 words) and a reference from the Head or Supervisor of their institute on the document upload portal.

For more details on the programme, visit: www.symlaw.ac.in Apply Now for the One-Year LL.M. Programme For queries: llmadmission@symlaw.ac.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)