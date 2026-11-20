SMPL Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 20: Registrations for the Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) 2027 are closing soon, giving law aspirants across the country a final opportunity to take their first step towards a legal education. Registration and payment closes on December 4, 2026 (Friday). The test dates are December 19th, 2026 (Saturday) and December 26th, 2026 (Saturday). Conducted by Symbiosis International (Deemed University), SLAT is the gateway to premier undergraduate law programmes offered by Symbiosis Law Schools in Pune, NOIDA, Hyderabad and Nagpur. SLAT 2027 will be conducted in 62 centres across India and is designed to assess a candidate's aptitude for legal studies. The examination remains the gateway to the following programmes: B.A. LL.B. (Hons.), B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.), B.Com. LL.B. (Hons.), B.A. LL.B. and B.B.A. LL.B. It follows a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format, comprising a total of 60 questions to be answered in 60 minutes, and is conducted annually, only in December. The test covers five sections: Legal Reasoning, Logical Aptitude, Analytical Skills, Reading Comprehension and General Knowledge. Candidates may attempt the test twice, with the higher of the two scores considered for evaluation. There is no negative marking in SLAT 2027.

Eligibility Criteria: Applicants must have passed Standard XII (10+2) or an equivalent examination from a recognised board with a minimum of 45% marks or equivalent grade. Candidates from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes require a minimum of 40% marks. Registration Process: Candidates who have not yet registered can do so at the official registration portal, https://www.slat-test.org/. They need to fill in their personal and academic details, enter the OTP sent to their registered email or mobile number, and complete payment of the registration fee. The registration fee is ₹2,550 per test (government taxes additional, as and when applicable), with an additional ₹1,000 per programme for institute selection.

Candidates who have already registered should confirm that their programme registration is complete. Payment of only the SLAT entrance test registration fee will not make a candidate eligible for shortlisting in any programme, regardless of the SLAT score. Both fees must be paid as per the instructions on the registration portal, and failure to pay the programme registration fee will result in the application not being considered for that programme. No communication will be entertained in this regard. Upon successful registration, candidates will receive their SLAT ID and password via email and SMS. For queries, candidates may log in with their SLAT ID and raise a query. It is essential to maintain a valid email address and mobile number throughout the process and ensure all information corresponds accurately to the candidate's credentials. Symbiosis International (Deemed University) (SIU) reserves the right to cancel any candidature if incorrect information is provided.

With a legacy spanning 50 years, Symbiosis Law School, Pune, remains one of India's most prominent law institutions, ranked 7th by the National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF), Ministry of Education, Government of India, in 2025, and recognised for its academic rigour and innovative pedagogy. SLS NOIDA offers proximity to courts and legal institutions in Delhi-NCR, while SLS Hyderabad integrates law with technology and innovation. SLS Nagpur focuses on inclusive, socially driven legal education rooted in central India. Together, the four schools shape ethical, future-ready legal professionals across the country. For more details about SLAT 2027 and to complete your registration before the deadline, visit: SLAT 2027

Media contact: info@slat-test.org (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)