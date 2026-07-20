VMPL Santa Clara (California) [US], July 20: FirstHive today announces the launch of 'Eddie' - The Agentic AI engine that autonomously transforms data into decisive revenue actions. This signals the company's evolution from a customer data platform into a full-stack Enterprise Data Decisioning and Intelligence Engine, that not only understands an organisation's data, but reasons through it, makes decisions, and drives outcomes autonomously. The launch represents a fundamental shift in what enterprise data infrastructure can do. FirstHive is no longer a platform that just consolidates data or bridges systems, it is one that can think & act for the enterprise. Eddie operates at the core of this evolved platform, bringing together deep vertical intelligence, real-time identity resolution, and autonomous decisioning into a unified omni-channel capability that enterprises can deploy to achieve their most complex, high-stakes business growth objectives.

"This is not just an upgrade - it is an entirely new category," said Aditya Bhamidipaty, Founder and CEO of FirstHive. "Enterprises need partners that deliver revenue outcomes, not more tools. Eddie is the autonomous intelligence layer that turns FirstHive into the Agentic Growth Platform. Built natively on our unified customer knowledge graph with vertical context, business objectives, real-time behavior, intent, and propensity, Eddie acts as the brain of the CDP, proactively orchestrating decisions and optimizing growth across fragmented enterprise stacks with built-in governance, data security and oversight." Enterprises working with Eddie's agentic capabilities are expected to see a 10x acceleration in time-to-activation, a 25-40% lift in cross-sell and upsell conversion, and a reduction in preventable churn of up to 35%through autonomous early-signal detection and intervention.

What makes Eddie distinct is that it is not a layer added on top of existing infrastructure - it is the very core of the platform itself. Eddie draws from FirstHive's vertical AI models, its enterprise-grade identity intelligence, and its compliance architecture to make decisions that are contextually informed, industry-specific, and explainable. "Enterprises have spent years investing in data. Eddie is what makes that investment finally pay off at the speed and scale the business actually needs," said Vishal Sukheja, CPO at FirstHive. Eddie is now LIVE. To explore what the platform can do for your enterprise, visit [www.firsthive.com]. About FirstHive FirstHive is an Enterprise Data Decisioning and Intelligence Engine that unifies customer data into a context-enriched, real-time data plane, eliminating latency across every system that impacts customer experience. Powered by an autonomous intelligence and decisioning engine, the platform closes the loop from signal to action. Built on a proprietary multi-vertical schema, FirstHive is trusted by enterprises across financial services, retail, CPG, airlines, hospitality, automotive, real estate, and manufacturing. For more information, visit [www.firsthive.com].

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