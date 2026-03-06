Five Holi favourites that the cold chain helps deliver fresh to you

VMPL New Delhi [India], March 6: Holi is not just about the splashing of colours and getting together with loved ones for some fun and frolic, it is equally about the delicacies associated with the festival. From traditional sweets like gujiyas to refreshing drinks like thandai and festive snacks like samosas and chaat, kitchens and e-commerce apps rely heavily on cold stores to ensure these favourites reach your doorstep fresh and on time. Here's a look at five popular Holi staples that cannot do without cold-chain logistics to stay fresh, safe, and delicious. Gujiya - The Star of Every Holi Platter No Holi celebration is complete without the humble gujiya. Whether stuffed with khoya, dry fruits, or modern chocolate fillings, the ready-made version of this festive sweet is highly temperature-sensitive and needs to be stored in controlled environments to maintain its freshness and texture before it lands in your fryer.

Cold storage ensures consistent quality, extended shelf life, and food safety of the milk solids, khoya, butter, and frozen fillings used to prepare these gujiyas, especially when demand spikes sharply in the days leading up to Holi. Thandai - The Ultimate Holi Cooler This iconic Holi drink is made with milk, nuts, saffron, fennel, and spices. From bottled ready-to-drink versions to fresh concentrates and syrups, thandai ingredients need to be stored and moved at precise temperatures to preserve flavour, freshness, and nutritional value. Cold-chain storage prevents spoilage in dairy components and flavour concentrates, ensuring your thandai is safe to consume. Paan - A Post-Holi Ritual

Whether it's the classic meetha paan, chocolate paan, or gourmet blends, Holi revellers love their paan, peaking consumption during the festival. The betel leaves, fillings, syrups, and flavouring ingredients all require temperature-controlled storage. Cold-chain logistics help paan vendors and quick-commerce platforms deliver consistent quality, ensuring that every bite is as fragrant and flavourful as expected. Healthy Drinks - With A Wellness Twist While a large part of India celebrates Holi in the traditional way with thandai, aam panna and jal zeera, the urban areas are seeing a noticeable shift toward healthier beverage choices like coconut water, cold-pressed juices, kombucha, flavoured buttermilk, and protein-based drinks. Each of these drinks are extremely sensitive to temperature fluctuations and have short shelf lives.

Cold stores and temperature-controlled transport ensure these drinks remain in prime condition for you to enjoy, even during peak festive demand. Guilt-Free Snacks - Festive Indulgence The younger generation are celebrating the festival with their own takes. From yogurt-based dips and hummus to protein bars, fresh fruit bowls, and low-calorie desserts, healthy snacking is now a normal part of Holi celebrations. These products depend heavily on cold- chain logistics for quality and texture retention as well as nutritional integrity, to allow consumers to indulge in their favourite snacks guilt free. Behind every festive order is a carefully executed temperature-controlled supply chain run and managed by companies like ColdStar Logistics. From managing the safe storage and movement of these sensitive products through multi-temperature warehouses, providing refrigerated transport and real-time monitoring to offering stringent handling protocols for clients, ColdStar ensures that your festive favourites arrive fresh, safe, and on time, across geographies.

So, this Holi, when you bite into a perfectly flaky gujiya or sip on a refreshingly chilled thandai, remember the unseen cold chain working tirelessly in the background which is responsible for transforming festive demand into seamless delivery through operational excellence. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)