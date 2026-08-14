NewsVoir Manipal (Karnataka) [India], August 14: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, has launched a strategic partnership with Microsoft to strengthen artificial intelligence (AI) and digital innovation across the academic ecosystem. The partnership will establish Microsoft Labs across five MAHE constituent units, creating new opportunities for students and faculty to engage with emerging technologies through hands-on learning, innovation, and industry collaboration. The Microsoft Labs will be established at T A Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), Manipal; T A Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), Bengaluru; Manipal School of Commerce and Economics (MSCE), Manipal; Manipal Institute of Commerce, Finance and Economics (MICFE), Bengaluru; and Manipal Law School (MLS), Bengaluru. The labs will provide students and faculty with access to cutting-edge technologies and hands-on learning experiences, while supporting interdisciplinary research and industry-academia collaboration.

The labs will provide access to AI and other digital technologies, creating dedicated platforms for hands-on learning, experimentation, interdisciplinary research, and innovation. The initiative will also strengthen industry-academia engagement by enabling students and faculty to align academic learning with evolving industry requirements and real-world applications. The event was attended by Mr Puneet Chandok, President and CEO of Microsoft India and South Asia; Mr Raj Kamal Singhal, CEO of Hitachi Systems India; and Mr Venkat Krishnan, Executive Director at Microsoft Corporation (India) Pvt. Ltd. Dr Sharath K. Rao, Vice Chancellor, MAHE, chaired the event. The two-day programme included interactions between the leadership of Microsoft and Hitachi Systems India and the MAHE community. The discussions focused on emerging opportunities in artificial intelligence, digital education, research, and the preparation for future skill requirements.

As part of the launch programme, MAHE also hosted a panel discussion titled "Beyond the Hype: How AI Is Reshaping Work, Business, and Society." The discussion explored AI's growing impact across workplaces, businesses, education, and society, and highlighted the need for responsible adoption and future-ready capabilities. Dr H S Ballal, Pro Chancellor, MAHE, said, "MAHE has always believed in staying ahead of change rather than reacting to it. The launch of these AI Labs, in partnership with Microsoft and Hitachi, is a continuation of that founding vision, building an institution where innovation and ethics advance together." Dr Sharath K. Rao, Vice Chancellor, MAHE, said, "The MAHE-Microsoft Partnership marks an important step in our journey towards creating a technology-enabled and future-ready higher education ecosystem. Artificial intelligence and cloud technologies are transforming the way we learn, work, and innovate, and it is essential that our students and faculty engage with these technologies through meaningful, hands-on experiences. The establishment of Microsoft Labs across five of our constituent institutions will strengthen opportunities for experiential learning, interdisciplinary collaboration, research, and innovation."

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India and South Asia, said, "India's young talent has the potential to shape the next wave of AI-led innovation, and partnerships between academia and industry are critical to unlocking that potential. Our collaboration with MAHE will bring students and faculty closer to the technologies, tools, and skills that are shaping the future of work. The Microsoft Labs across five MAHE institutions will provide a platform for hands-on learning, experimentation, and innovation, helping learners move beyond understanding AI to applying it responsibly to solve real-world challenges." Mr Raj Kamal Singhal, CEO, Hitachi Systems India, said, "The convergence of technology, education, and industry is essential to building the workforce and solutions needed for a rapidly evolving digital economy. We are pleased to be part of this initiative with MAHE and Microsoft, which brings together academic expertise and industry capabilities to create meaningful opportunities for learning and innovation. As AI and cloud technologies continue to transform businesses, initiatives such as these can help students develop practical skills, embrace continuous learning, and apply technology to address problems."

"As AI rapidly moves from experimentation to real-world application, building the right combination of technology capabilities, practical skills and industry understanding will be critical. Our association with MAHE and Microsoft provides an opportunity to bring industry perspectives closer to academia and help students understand how emerging technologies can address real business and societal challenges. At Hitachi Systems India, we believe such collaborations can play an important role in developing future-ready talent while fostering responsible and meaningful technology-led innovation." The MAHE-Microsoft Partnership enhances technology-driven education and innovation, creating an environment where academic knowledge, industry insights, and emerging technologies converge to equip learners for the evolving needs of the global economy.

About Manipal Academy of Higher Education Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University. MAHE offers over 400 specialisations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T & S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 3rd in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 rankings, MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience and enriching campus life, as well as for national and multinational corporations seeking top talent.

About Microsoft India Microsoft India enables individuals and organisations to achieve more through innovative cloud, AI, productivity, and digital transformation solutions. The company works closely with educational institutions, enterprises, startups, and government organisations to drive technology-led growth and innovation. About Hitachi Systems India Pvt. Ltd. Hitachi Systems India Pvt. Ltd. is a leading IT services and digital transformation company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Systems, Ltd., leveraging deep domain expertise, advanced technology capabilities, and the strength of the Hitachi Group. The company provides end-to-end services spanning cloud, cybersecurity, data centre, and network services, observability services, managed services, and enterprise technology solutions across India.

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