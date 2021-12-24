Five reasons to celebrate Christmas on a cruise

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Looking for a unique way to spend your Christmas holidays? Imagine sipping a cocktail and enjoying Christmas treats on the open deck of a cruise ship that takes you to some of the world's most beautiful destinations! To enjoy a unique holiday season away from the bustle of crowded shopping malls, the stress of planning that perfect family meal and with absolutely no cleaning up to do whatsoever, it's time to book yourself a cruise with your loved ones for Christmas.

Here are the top five reasons to plan your next festive holiday at sea:

A Holiday for the Whole Family

Christmas is a time for family and friends, and a cruise with Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) is the perfect way to ring in the season of joy with your kith and kin. NCL gives you plenty of options to spend quality time together, and all the space you need to relax when you would like to. You can choose from some of the best accommodation choices for large groups that include spacious Haven suites and interconnecting staterooms - perfect for multi-generational family groups; a plethora of delicious dining choices to suit every member of your family or group plus a variety of family-friendly activities that will delight the young and young at heart.

Traditions with a Twist

Taking a Christmas cruise with NCL does not mean you have to leave your favourite holiday traditions at home; onboard you will find grand spaces decked with Christmas decorations, fairy lights, a festive Christmas tree, mulled wine and baked goodies. Don't miss the giant gingerbread house crafted by onboard chefs, sure to delight guests of all ages. The only thing you need to bring with you is a joyful Christmas spirit, and maybe a wreath to hang on your stateroom door?

Christmas Entertainment Onboard

NCL is known for its incredible entertainment offering with star-powered, award-winning Broadway shows to entertain and enthrall visitors every day. These range from interactive musicals on a state-of-the-art performance stage to improv comedy shows. Kids can keep an eye out for Santa strolling across the ship and sneak up to him with their Christmas wish list while posing for a photo. If you're dreaming of a 'White Christmas', sing a classic holiday song and other Christmas carols at the piano bar.

A voyage with NCL will take you to extraordinary places - both on shore and on board. Rev heads can challenge friends and family on the racetrack while on the other side of the ship, you can save a far-off planet or fight dinosaurs in the virtual reality adventure-central known as Galaxy Pavilion. Choose from open-air laser tag or take time out for yourself in Mandara Spa.

Festive Feasting

On a holiday cruise, you can wave goodbye to all the planning, cooking and cleaning involved with Christmas dinner for your extended family. Instead, while you lounge by the pool enjoying the view, NCL's talented chefs will cook up a festive feast for you and your family to enjoy exactly the way you'd like to.

Known as the line that pioneered Freestyle Cruising, NCL prides itself on offering a holiday with no schedule to keep but your own - allowing you to dine where you like, when you like and with whom you like. Each ship features a multitude of dining options, from casual to fine dining, and always delectable. On a festive season voyage, you will have the chance to sample indulgent holiday menu items like Butternut Squash & Pumpkin Soup, Roasted Maryland Turkey, Baked Country Ham, Fruit Cake, Pumpkin Souffle, and Milk Chocolate Yule Log.

Follow the Sun and Santa

Whether you want to take a short 3 day trip to the Bahamas and luxuriate at NCL's private island, Great Stirrup Cay, or cruise for 11 days through the Panama Canal to snorkel in Mexico's clear blue waters, NCL's sunny holiday sailings have you covered. Explore the cultural heritage of the Mexican Riviera with traditional cuisines, cathedrals and serene sandy beaches in Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta for 7 days, or choose a Caribbean cruise to Granada and drink nutmeg or cocoa while strolling across St. George's lively Market Square with family and friends.

However you choose to celebrate, a Christmas cruise with NCL is sure to help you and your family create new traditions and memories. For information about NCL Christmas cruises, visit (https://www.ncl.com/in/en/holiday-sailings/christmas) or contact a travel professional.

As the innovator in global cruise travel, NCL has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 55 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, its fleet of 17 contemporary ships sail to nearly 300 of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. NCL not only provides superior guest service from land to sea, but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo-traveler staterooms, mini-suites, spa-suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's ship-within-a-ship concept. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional or visit (https://www.ncl.com/in/en).

For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the media center and follow Norwegian Cruise line on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter and Snapchat @CruiseNorwegian.

