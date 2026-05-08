Hantavirus outbreak explained: What happened and how concerning is it?

Fears of a Covid-19-like pandemic have spread across several countries since a rare Hantavirus outbreak was reported aboard the Dutch expedition cruise ship MV Hondius sailing across the Atlantic Ocean.

On Thursday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed five cases of Hantavirus linked to fatalities on the cruise vessel, while three others are suspected of carrying the Andes strain of the virus. Apart from these eight cases, three people have died following the outbreak onboard the ship.

According to a report by The Indian Express, two Indian crew members are among the 149 people stranded aboard the vessel off Cape Verde. However, the condition of the two Indians has not been disclosed so far.

How did the outbreak begin onboard the ship?

The husband first showed symptoms on April 6 and died five days later. According to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the initial death was not immediately attributed to Hantavirus because no samples were collected. The man’s wife later became the second fatality after falling ill and dying on April 25. A third woman succumbed to the virus on May 2, a week after developing symptoms.

What has WHO said about the outbreak? Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “While this is a serious incident, WHO assesses the public health risk as low.” He said eight cases had surfaced so far. He also warned that more cases could still emerge because the incubation period of Hantavirus can extend up to six weeks. At present, 149 passengers remain onboard the luxury cruise ship, which is heading towards the Canary Islands in Spain and is expected to arrive within the next three to four days. According to ABC News, several doctors are currently onboard to identify and treat infected passengers.

WHO has stressed that the situation is not comparable to the coronavirus pandemic. Reuters quoted WHO Director for Epidemic and Pandemic Management Maria Van Kerkhove as saying, “This is not the same situation we were in six years ago.”

The WHO has also issued notifications to 12 countries whose citizens disembarked at Saint Helena, including the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Germany and Singapore, among others.

What is Hantavirus and how does it spread?

Hantavirus is a rare but severe viral illness caused by rodent-borne viruses. The infection is primarily transmitted through contact with infected rodents or exposure to their droppings, urine or saliva.

According to the WHO, the Andes strain identified in this outbreak is unique because it can spread between humans, a phenomenon previously seen only during close or prolonged contact among family members or healthcare workers. Studies have shown that Hantavirus infections can carry a high mortality rate, making the disease particularly dangerous.

Different strains of Hantavirus exist across the world. In North America, infections are commonly linked to Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS), a severe respiratory disease caused by several Hantavirus strains. In Europe and Asia, some strains are associated with Hemorrhagic Fever with Renal Syndrome (HFRS), which primarily affects the kidneys.

Ways through which the virus can spread:

Inhaling virus particles from rodent waste through the air

Rodent bites

Eating food contaminated by rodents

Touching contaminated surfaces

What are the symptoms of Hantavirus?

The symptoms of Hantavirus are often similar to those of the flu and may include:

Fever and chills

Body aches

Headache and fatigue

Muscle soreness

Nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain

Shortness of breath

Persistent cough and chest pain

Increased heart rate

Is there a vaccine or treatment available?

At present, no Hantavirus vaccine has been approved by health authorities in most countries, although several nations, including India, are conducting research to develop vaccines.

There is also no specific antiviral medication recommended universally for Hantavirus infections. Treatment mainly focuses on supportive care, including oxygen therapy and stabilising oxygen levels and blood pressure in patients suffering from respiratory complications. Early access to treatment significantly improves the chances of recovery.

Is India at risk from the current outbreak?